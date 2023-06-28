Bitcoin
Ex-FTX Compliance Officer Sued for Allegedly Paying Off Would-Be Whistleblowers

FTX's lawyers allege Daniel Friedberg allowed its executives' criminal activities to fly under the radar for years.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 8:51 p.m. UTC

Lawyers for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto exchange once helmed by Sam Bankman-Fried, are suing the company's former compliance officer for allegedly paying off insiders who were witnesses to its executives' alleged criminal activities.

The complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges Daniel Friedberg served as a "fixer," paying "exorbitant hush money" to would-be whistleblowers who threatened to expose the exchange's alleged misappropriation of user funds. He faces 11 charges, including legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, corporate waste and several counts of fraudulent transfers, according to the lawsuit.

"Friedberg had a duty to place the interests of Alameda, FTX…above the interests of himself and the other FTX insiders who were indiscriminately siphoning funds from those entities," FTX lawyers wrote in the complaint.

They added, "Friedberg breached that duty by enabling the raiding of these entities of billions of dollars for his own benefit and the benefit of Bankman-Fried and the other FTX insiders."

Read more: The Second FTX Asset Recovery Report Is Packed With Bombshells

Friedberg served as both the chief compliance officer to FTX's U.S. arm and general counsel to its sister company Alameda Research from 2017 until the firms' implosions in Nov. 2022.

The amount of money FTX executives paid to keep insiders quiet is redacted in the complaint.

The company's lawyers are seeking to reclaim payments plus interest on Friedberg's $300,000 salary paid by both FTX.US and Alameda, in addition to his $1.4 million signing bonus and an equity stake in FTX.US.

They have also requested the return of 102 million Serum tokens, worth more than $12 million, that FTX Group granted Friedberg during his tenure.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

