Crédit Agricole’s CACEIS Gains Crypto Custody Registration in France

Bitcoin
$30,133.62+4.23%
Ethereum
$1,907.25+5.16%
Binance Coin
$252.34+1.77%
XRP
$0.50900679+2.88%
Cardano
$0.30278700+8.67%
Dogecoin
$0.06826582+6.28%
Solana
$17.31+2.90%
Tron
$0.07315985+3.22%
Polygon
$0.69120885+6.96%
Litecoin
$87+3.34%
Polkadot
$4.92+4.86%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000834+13.41%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,030.20+4.03%
Avalanche
$13.04+6.29%
Binance USD
$0.99852608-0.08%
Uniswap
$4.83+5.26%
Chainlink
$5.74+6.85%
Cosmos
$9.28+4.94%
Monero
$147.26+3.44%
Bitcoin Cash
$134.87+4.28%
Ethereum Classic
$17.13+4.28%
Stellar
$0.08867000+6.03%
Internet Computer
$4.28+3.21%
Lido DAO
$2.00+5.20%
Filecoin
$4.00+4.72%
Hedera
$0.05048207+1.73%
Aptos
$7.66+6.85%
Quant
$104.64+4.77%
Crypto.com
$0.05743554+4.12%
Arbitrum
$1.14+3.91%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+4.24%
VeChain
$0.01689493+5.95%
Stacks
$0.85817797+15.75%
The Graph
$0.11308601+6.93%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99569809-0.18%
Algorand
$0.12795507+4.80%
Optimism
$1.40+3.06%
ApeCoin
$2.36+8.81%
Fantom
$0.30385262+5.47%
Elrond
$33.19+4.52%
Aave
$56.90+5.69%
The Sandbox
$0.43107290+5.13%
EOS
$0.70713900+5.92%
Immutable X
$0.72248640+7.23%
Tezos
$0.78900000+3.70%
Theta
$0.73207842+7.42%
Decentraland
$0.38253815+4.94%
Maker
$755.11+2.62%
Axie Infinity
$5.57+3.47%
Gala
$0.02647629+7.64%
NEO
$9.06+7.37%
Synthetix
$1.96+1.64%
Flow
$0.57804168+5.03%
Curve DAO Token
$0.69620148+4.73%
Injective Protocol
$7.26+1.78%
Kava.io
$0.94215003+3.21%
Luna Classic
$0.00009406+2.90%
Bitcoin SV
$28.34+3.30%
IOTA
$0.17560696+5.29%
PAX Gold
$1,913.44-0.13%
BitTorrent
$0.00000049+2.41%
Mina
$0.49637953+9.81%
eCash
$0.00002260+5.36%
Chiliz
$0.07670785+5.86%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96158886+0.86%
Dash
$34.20+2.28%
Woo Network
$0.22037029+5.14%
Nexo
$0.65056080+2.76%
Mask Network
$3.98+3.04%
Zilliqa
$0.01960299+6.14%
dYdX
$1.91+7.33%
PancakeSwap
$1.47+3.74%
Convex Finance
$3.85+4.65%
Flare
$0.01586936-1.79%
Enjin
$0.28862970+5.08%
Loopring
$0.23093178+6.01%
THORChain
$0.94936078+6.24%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19040000+4.16%
BLUR
$0.38668106+5.81%
Illuvium
$48.32+5.60%
FLOKI
$0.00002660+14.52%
Oasis Network
$0.05173483+3.21%
Fetch.ai
$0.24730330+20.94%
Holo
$0.00142300+4.16%
NEM
$0.02807867+5.43%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.17%
Qtum
$2.30+5.20%
Zcash
$27.43+1.03%
Celo
$0.46019405+6.10%
SXP
$0.39499328+1.63%
Ravencoin
$0.01869578+3.38%
Decred
$14.37+1.93%
Kusama
$24.40+2.08%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.42+3.26%
Yearn Finance
$6,573.38+7.59%
Stepn
$0.22655766+7.44%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.20+0.95%
EthereumPoW
$1.97+4.12%
JasmyCoin
$0.00441796+3.16%
Compound
$30.57+5.05%
ICON
$0.21465993+5.77%
Audius
$0.18744427+4.38%
Ankr
$0.02313177+7.42%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.63190045+3.65%
IoTeX
$0.01986346+5.03%
Helium
$1.28+0.79%
Moonbeam
$0.27539176+6.45%
SafePal
$0.48380460-2.90%
Aragon
$4.44+2.30%
0x
$0.19797438+5.38%
Band Protocol
$1.23+4.28%
Wax
$0.04663791+6.35%
Harmony
$0.01255539+2.04%
Siacoin
$0.00299885+4.02%
Waves
$1.53+4.43%
Synapse
$0.71829239+8.46%
Joe
$0.39833226+6.05%
Braintrust
$0.54220173+4.19%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18097304-3.41%
Gains Network
$4.21+1.57%
Sushiswap
$0.65519244+3.93%
Livepeer
$4.45+6.08%
Amp
$0.00220892+4.89%
Skale
$0.02726771+4.34%
TerraUSD
$0.01249977+2.28%
Stargate Finance
$0.59013770+3.08%
UMA Protocol
$1.65+3.50%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02267312+5.38%
Lisk
$0.76862062+4.85%
DigiByte
$0.00681659+4.75%
Cartesi
$0.14868672+5.52%
Polymath Network
$0.12189647+6.93%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019+8.14%
iExec RLC
$1.38+4.86%
Kyber Network
$0.54011015+5.59%
Nervos Network
$0.00293614+4.53%
Syscoin
$0.13288652+4.91%
SPACE ID
$0.32854813+2.81%
Nano
$0.70097024+4.43%
MetisDAO
$21.07+5.09%
Numeraire
$14.08+2.85%
OMG Network
$0.59046839+4.83%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Secret
$0.36915388+4.65%
Steem
$0.17452629+4.95%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.19+2.35%
Chromia
$0.13222541+3.61%
Dent
$0.00078434+8.55%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00169228+4.26%
WINkLink
$0.00006920+4.31%
MOBOX
$0.32063717+2.57%
NKN
$0.09877485+6.83%
Civic
$0.07855014+5.27%
Ren
$0.06259347+8.38%
Celsius
$0.14673447+30.81%
COTI
$0.05016903+5.81%
Bifrost
$0.04707099+0.97%
Bancor
$0.38876731+3.49%
Request
$0.07629766+1.66%
Spell Token
$0.00049086+5.18%
Keep Network
$0.10002920+3.90%
Sun Token
$0.00567874+2.28%
CEEK VR
$0.06050408+5.39%
XYO Network
$0.00364785+2.59%
SuperRare
$0.07120290+3.42%
Index Chain
$0.05963082+4.63%
Stormx
$0.00387404+4.74%
Adventure Gold
$0.53611539+18.12%
RACA
$0.00012034+5.83%
Augur
$5.05+1.68%
Raydium
$0.18766149+3.54%
WazirX
$0.08766497+3.82%
Saitama
$0.00088865+6.03%
Moonriver
$5.63+6.90%
Reef
$0.00169444+4.40%
Storj
$0.25915713+5.81%
LooksRare
$0.06459447+12.57%
GAS
$2.49+4.80%
Voyager Token
$0.11749080+3.66%
Orchid
$0.05531868-0.26%
Polkastarter
$0.31315653+7.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15968181+4.50%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.10%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15004673-1.14%
Verge
$0.00157927+1.76%
Enzyme
$16.92+2.25%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15285875+2.74%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.42+4.86%
CLV
$0.03869247+4.47%
Blue Zelle
$0.05681012+9.35%
Serum
$0.05905420+1.65%
district0x
$0.02845023+10.11%
Quickswap
$45.73+2.54%
Star Atlas
$0.00171377+2.33%
Stafi
$0.30154128+5.17%
Harvest Finance
$23.97+2.21%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00369117+4.97%
Rarible
$1.14+5.17%
Tokemak
$0.71408862+3.04%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01363161+2.30%
Quantstamp
$0.01197465-0.11%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02722403+2.62%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.96899205-0.84%
Pepe
$0.00000147+37.61%
Tether
$0.99852776-0.08%
USD Coin
$0.99847675-0.11%
Dai
$0.99900971-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Crédit Agricole’s CACEIS Gains Crypto Custody Registration in France

The traditional finance giant has been rumored to be seeking the status for years.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJun 22, 2023 at 8:33 a.m. UTC
The Financial Markets Authority in Paris, France (Jack Schickler/CoinDesk)

The Financial Markets Authority in Paris, France (Jack Schickler/CoinDesk)

CACEIS, the asset servicing arm of banking giants Crédit Agricole and Santander, has been registered by French regulators to provide crypto custody services.

CACEIS Bank, which provides services to asset managers such as insurers, pension funds and private equity, was registered by France’s Financial Markets Authority (AMF) as of Tuesday June 20, according to the regulator’s website.

It joins other traditional finance firms such as Societe Generale's Forge and AXA Investment Managers in being recognized under one of the most advanced crypto regulatory frameworks in Europe, as the European Union prepares to impose new crypto licensing rules known as MiCA as of 2024.

CACEIS, which has 4.6 trillion euros ($5.1 trillion) of assets under custody, has been rumored to be seeking the crypto regulatory status since 2021.

Registration with the AMF is compulsory for those providing crypto custody, exchange or trading services in France. Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is currently under investigation by the French authorities for allegedly illegally providing services before it received approval in 2022.

The move is the latest in a series of traditional finance companies to show an interest in moving into the crypto space. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank revealed it was seeking a crypto custody license in Germany, and the world's largest asset manager BlackRock last week filed to operate an exchange-traded fund linked to the price of bitcoin (BTC).

The European Central Bank has asked banks to hold high levels of precautionary capital for holdings it deems as risky, though a survey published by the regulator in February said crypto activities and exposures were “insignificant.”

Crédit Agricole did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Read more: TradFi Banks Team Up to Create Digital Bonds Trading Platform on Blockchain

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.