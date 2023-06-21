Stablecoins, DeFi Likely to Be SEC’s Next Targets in U.S. Crypto Crackdown: Berenberg

Bitcoin
$28,892.40+7.73%
Ethereum
$1,812.79+4.81%
Binance Coin
$249.54+3.59%
XRP
$0.49525580+1.85%
Cardano
$0.27904400+7.74%
Dogecoin
$0.06452133+3.91%
Solana
$16.88+5.61%
Tron
$0.07119827+3.32%
Litecoin
$84.44+9.61%
Polygon
$0.64910640+6.61%
Polkadot
$4.72+5.16%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,732.31+7.24%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000742+3.45%
Binance USD
$0.99951832+0.01%
Avalanche
$12.27+7.22%
Uniswap
$4.60+3.58%
Chainlink
$5.36+5.13%
Cosmos
$8.97+4.27%
Monero
$143.24+3.87%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.40+24.73%
Ethereum Classic
$16.55+8.32%
Stellar
$0.08383100+5.55%
Internet Computer
$4.17+4.35%
Lido DAO
$1.89+6.66%
Filecoin
$3.84+3.90%
Hedera
$0.04989820+11.28%
Aptos
$7.24+5.33%
Quant
$100.00-0.02%
Crypto.com
$0.05539188+2.80%
Arbitrum
$1.09+8.37%
NEAR Protocol
$1.31+6.18%
VeChain
$0.01597050+6.56%
Stacks
$0.73336359+17.91%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99737027+0.26%
The Graph
$0.10563572+6.34%
Algorand
$0.12253687+5.85%
Optimism
$1.35+15.07%
Elrond
$31.67+5.01%
Fantom
$0.28769148+9.83%
ApeCoin
$2.17+6.55%
Aave
$53.86+4.29%
The Sandbox
$0.41002605+6.56%
EOS
$0.67261500+8.59%
Tezos
$0.76170000+5.64%
Immutable X
$0.67928856+9.31%
Theta
$0.68276409+6.56%
Maker
$742.53+4.29%
Decentraland
$0.36394859+8.10%
Axie Infinity
$5.40+9.11%
Synthetix
$1.93+6.61%
Gala
$0.02461298+4.85%
NEO
$8.45+8.90%
Curve DAO Token
$0.66782758+5.25%
Injective Protocol
$7.09+14.44%
Flow
$0.53667215+18.81%
Luna Classic
$0.00009238+2.38%
Bitcoin SV
$27.78+11.80%
Kava.io
$0.88772155+10.02%
PAX Gold
$1,918.26-0.30%
IOTA
$0.16829373+3.83%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+2.29%
eCash
$0.00002168+8.70%
Mina
$0.45591438+6.52%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96066237+3.81%
Chiliz
$0.07237826+5.06%
Dash
$33.78+6.00%
Woo Network
$0.21019206+13.50%
Nexo
$0.62960836+3.84%
Mask Network
$3.89+7.20%
Zilliqa
$0.01853077+7.08%
dYdX
$1.80+5.38%
Flare
$0.01575603+3.42%
PancakeSwap
$1.42+2.54%
Convex Finance
$3.68+6.21%
Loopring
$0.22592314+4.39%
Enjin
$0.27600893+6.35%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18372000+7.64%
THORChain
$0.89249364+5.93%
BLUR
$0.36806259+7.19%
Illuvium
$46.04+3.73%
Oasis Network
$0.05016280+7.21%
Holo
$0.00137001+5.37%
NEM
$0.02684187+4.90%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.19%
Zcash
$27.54+3.96%
FLOKI
$0.00002350+8.52%
Qtum
$2.20+6.96%
Celo
$0.43571648+8.36%
Decred
$14.13+3.68%
Kusama
$23.96+3.84%
Ravencoin
$0.01804208+5.88%
SXP
$0.37748840+9.93%
Fetch.ai
$0.20309514+6.91%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.09+9.36%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.16+3.07%
EthereumPoW
$1.91+3.28%
JasmyCoin
$0.00429147+10.52%
Stepn
$0.21218268+5.99%
Compound
$29.38+2.91%
Yearn Finance
$6,099.64+6.80%
ICON
$0.20390015+6.14%
Audius
$0.18131815+7.24%
SafePal
$0.49713163+4.67%
Helium
$1.27+6.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61105433+4.95%
IoTeX
$0.01897037+6.11%
Ankr
$0.02161694+6.17%
Aragon
$4.38+7.05%
Moonbeam
$0.25789066+2.81%
0x
$0.18744245+5.05%
Band Protocol
$1.19+6.61%
Harmony
$0.01227781+8.10%
Siacoin
$0.00288152+6.71%
Waves
$1.48+5.62%
Wax
$0.04377245+5.52%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18716318+3.98%
Braintrust
$0.51935310-7.43%
Joe
$0.37475709+13.73%
Gains Network
$4.16+4.22%
Synapse
$0.65942406+10.70%
Sushiswap
$0.63174570+5.84%
TerraUSD
$0.01223881+3.76%
Livepeer
$4.24+7.39%
Skale
$0.02628599+9.18%
Amp
$0.00211946+5.87%
Stargate Finance
$0.56807630+1.24%
UMA Protocol
$1.60+5.94%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02152892+9.75%
Lisk
$0.73467791+4.29%
DigiByte
$0.00650198+5.67%
Cartesi
$0.14146009+10.15%
NuCypher
$0.07986664-0.08%
Polymath Network
$0.11262951+5.70%
iExec RLC
$1.32+5.79%
Nervos Network
$0.00281866+5.52%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+6.67%
Kyber Network
$0.51064758+6.80%
Nano
$0.67811003+4.05%
SPACE ID
$0.31378037+6.68%
Syscoin
$0.12596338+3.50%
MetisDAO
$19.98+5.21%
Numeraire
$12.99+7.75%
OMG Network
$0.56463420+1.25%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.13+4.26%
Secret
$0.35176908+5.77%
Chromia
$0.12833266+7.66%
Steem
$0.16648721+4.11%
Dent
$0.00072745+7.66%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00162535+4.63%
WINkLink
$0.00006666+4.53%
MOBOX
$0.31483757+6.61%
NKN
$0.09363244+8.22%
Civic
$0.07461888+5.23%
Bifrost
$0.04662879+4.90%
Request
$0.07532788+4.47%
Bancor
$0.37576389+6.44%
COTI
$0.04801617+8.07%
Ren
$0.05772532+7.77%
Spell Token
$0.00047018+5.38%
Keep Network
$0.09865684+8.15%
Sun Token
$0.00554711+3.83%
CEEK VR
$0.05855999+5.00%
Celsius
$0.11353782-0.22%
XYO Network
$0.00353706+1.60%
SuperRare
$0.06923424+4.14%
Index Chain
$0.05696060+7.53%
Stormx
$0.00369835+8.19%
Augur
$4.97-0.75%
Raydium
$0.18212730+5.69%
WazirX
$0.08474518+4.40%
RACA
$0.00011410+4.34%
Saitama
$0.00083906+10.57%
Moonriver
$5.28+2.98%
Reef
$0.00162305+6.36%
Adventure Gold
$0.46302919+6.01%
Storj
$0.24596529+2.82%
Voyager Token
$0.11496385+3.52%
Orchid
$0.05626215-2.61%
GAS
$2.39+4.52%
LooksRare
$0.05802183+6.32%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15330814-3.55%
Polkastarter
$0.29329445+3.05%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15398265+5.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000016.87%
Verge
$0.00154915+4.17%
Enzyme
$16.41+3.78%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14899387+2.72%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.32+5.02%
CLV
$0.03739276+3.91%
Serum
$0.05671386+3.47%
Blue Zelle
$0.05237117+7.63%
Quickswap
$44.87+4.69%
Star Atlas
$0.00169407+4.36%
district0x
$0.02677657-9.99%
Stafi
$0.28538085+3.78%
Harvest Finance
$23.66+3.98%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00358724+9.59%
Rarible
$1.07+3.62%
Tokemak
$0.69202575+4.58%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01333926+2.37%
Quantstamp
$0.01209904+8.08%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02657451-5.95%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.96124856+3.32%
Pepe
$0.00000107+14.63%
Tether
$0.99941820+0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99953196+0.00%
Dai
$0.99949736+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Stablecoins, DeFi Likely to Be SEC’s Next Targets in U.S. Crypto Crackdown: Berenberg

If USD Coin is targeted by regulators, the impact on Coinbase revenue could be significant, the report said

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconJun 21, 2023 at 7:32 a.m. UTC
SEC logo (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Stablecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) are likely to become the next targets in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s crackdown on the crypto industry, Berenberg said in a research report on Tuesday.

The investment bank said the SEC may now focus on bringing stablecoins, including the two largest by market cap, tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and decentralized finance protocols into regulatory compliance.

The SEC said earlier this month that it was suing crypto exchange Binance, its founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and the operating company for Binance.US on allegations of violating federal securities laws. A day later it sued rival exchange Coinbase (COIN) on similar charges.

If the SEC is looking to reduce the potential for unregulated DeFi protocols to serve as viable alternatives to regulated lenders and exchanges, then they could “target the stablecoins that serve as the lifeblood of decentralized finance,” analysts led by Mark Palmer wrote.

By targeting these stablecoins, the SEC may also weaken the DeFi ecosystem, the report said.

Berenberg says that if USDC is targeted by U.S. regulators, the impact on Coinbase’s revenue could be significant, noting that in first-quarter 2023 the exchange generated $199 million in net revenue – about 27% of the total – from interest income earned on USDC reserves.

Bitcoin (BTC), which the SEC has affirmed as a commodity rather than an unregistered security, is likely to be the ultimate beneficiary of the crackdown, the note said.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares are well positioned to outperform, given the company’s focus on acquiring and holding bitcoins, as the regulatory clampdown will likely give rise to a U.S. crypto industry that is more bitcoin-focused than it has been in recent years, the report added.

Read more: Crypto Market Regulatory Uncertainty Overshadows Blockchain Development: Bank of America

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.