Social Media Targeted in EU Consumer Group Complaint About Crypto Ads
BEUC wants Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter to prohibit influencers from promoting crypto.
BEUC, an umbrella group of European consumer organizations, filed a complaint with European Union consumer protection bodies calling for Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter to toughen their crypto advertising rules.
National regulators should require social media networks to tighten their policies and ban influencers from promoting crypto, the complaint said.
“Consumers are increasingly being promised ‘get rich quick’ investments by ads and influencers on social media,” Director General Monique Goyens said in a statement. “Unfortunately, in most cases, these claims are too good to be true and consumers are at a high risk of losing a lot of money without recourse to justice."
Under the EU’s forthcoming Markets in Crypto Assets regulation, MiCA, crypto providers will need a license to advertise across the bloc, and the parallel Digital Services Act imposes extra constraints on large online platforms.
BEUC said extra measures are nevertheless needed under existing consumer laws that prohibit unfair commercial practices because crypto scams could expose people to heavy financial losses.
France recently passed landmark legislation to regulate influencers – social media users who use their clout to promote goods and services. Under the law, crypto promotions will be allowed only for crypto firms that are registered with regulators.
CoinDesk has reached out to Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for comment.
