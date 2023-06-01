Crypto.com Receives Digital Token License in Singapore
The exchange received in-principle approval in Singapore last June.
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has completed its licensing process in Singapore after having obtained in-principle approval in the city state last June.
Crypto.com has now received its Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence for Digital Payment Token (DPT) services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the exchange announced on Thursday.
The Singapore-based exchange's CEO Kris Marszalek said: “The Monetary Authority of Singapore is recognized globally as a regulator that ensures responsible innovation of the digital assets sector."
The MAS pledged to be "brutal and unrelentingly hard" on bad behavior in the crypto industry last year, firming its reputation as a regulator that sets a high bar for approving companies. Nevertheless, a number of prominent crypto companies, including Coinbase and Blockchain.com also received in-principle approval from the regulator in the last year.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.