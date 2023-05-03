UK Set to Ban Cold Calls Selling Financial Products, Including Crypto
The move is part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's strategy to tackle financial fraud in the country.
The U.K. government is set to ban cold calls to sell financial products including crypto, according to a Wednesday announcement.
Fraud makes up over 40% of crime in the country, and costs the U.K. government £7 billion ($8.8 billion) a year, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in the statement. The country wants to crack down on fraud and scams, and is setting up a National Fraud Squad to tackle related crime with 400 new posts.
"We will ban cold calls on all financial products, so that anyone who receives calls trying to sell them products such as cryptocurrency schemes or insurance will know it’s a scam," Sunak said.
The reported value of U.K. cryptocurrency fraud climbed 32% to £226 million ($283 million) in the year ending in September 2022.
The U.K. wants to clamp down on crypto used for crime and has been debating the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, which will help law enforcement agencies seize and freeze crypto used for crime. Police have officers stationed nationwide to help investigate crypto-related crime.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.