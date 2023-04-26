NY Fed Policy Change Could Squash Stablecoin Issuer Circle’s Hope for Fed Access

Last month, USDC weathered a crisis and temporarily depegged when it suffered from the sudden collapse of its banking partner Silicon Valley Bank. Some $3.3 billion of USDC’s cash reserve held at SVB remained inaccessible for days, sending shockwaves throughout the stablecoin market, until the government bailed out depositors in excess of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s deposit insurance limit. Circle took steps “to reduce risk from the banking system” and now holds its cash reserves primarily at BNY Mellon, a global systemically important bank, the firm said.