NY Financial Regulator Adopts Virtual Currency Assessment Rule
The regulation affects only companies with a state-issued BitLicense.
The New York Department of Financial Services, or NYDFS, has adopted a new regulation for how crypto companies will be assessed for costs associated with their supervision.
The regulation will require companies to meet rigorous standards for capitalization, cybersecurity protection and anti-money-laundering protocols, NYDFS said in a statement Monday.
“As the first prudential regulator of virtual currency in the nation, New York has created a framework that sets the highest standards for safety, soundness, and consumer protection while fostering responsible growth,” NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris said. “This regulation provides the department with additional tools and resources to regulate the virtual currency industry now and in the future as innovators create new products and use cases for digital assets.”
Only companies with a state-issued BitLicense – a license granted by NYDFS that allows firms to business in New York – are subject to the regulation. Only 22 companies have that license.
About a year ago, the New York State Senate said that it would boost NYDFS' efforts to oversee the cryptocurrency sector in an attempt to match oversight over cryptocurrencies with how the regulator oversees more traditional banks and financial-services firms.
NYDFS first proposed the rule last December.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.