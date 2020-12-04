MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced his company’s third bitcoin purchase on Twitter Friday evening, per SEC filings the same day.
- Saylor purchased 2,574 bitcoins for $50.0 million in cash bringing the business intelligence company's treasury holdings to approximately 40,824 bitcoins.
- MicroStrategy first bought $250 million in bitcoin (BTC) on Aug. 11. followed by an additional $175 million worth of BTC one month later.
- Saylor said the latest purchase is part of MicroStrategy's treasury reserve policy of eschewing inflation-prone cash for bitcoin. The 55 year-old executive heralds bitcoin as the "most rational" vessel for value storage anywhere in the world.
- MSTR shares have soared 170% since Saylor first hinted the firm's interest in BTC in late July 2020. Some now call the company a de-facto bitcoin ETF – albeit an inefficient one.
- Leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase brokered MicroStrategy's original bitcoin purchases, as CoinDesk previously reported.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.