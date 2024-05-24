First Mover Americas: Crypto Extends Slide Despite SEC Ether ETF Filings Approval

The SEC's approval of spot ether ETF regulatory filings has yet to spur a rally in crypto prices, which extended their slide during the Asian and European mornings. BTC has lost more than 3.4% in the last 24 hours to trade around $67,400 while ETH is down around 4.5% at $3,700. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), measuring the broader digital asset market, has lost over 3.3%. Ether ETFs are not yet cleared to trade, because the SEC still needs to approve their S-1 filings before investors can buy them. The approval came as a surprise to many. After clearing spot bitcoin ETFs in January, the SEC didn't seem to engage much with issuers on ether ETFs, but that changed in recent days.