Are Sideline Skeptics Crypto’s Biggest Enemy or Greatest Strength?

As such, platforms like X, Telegram and Discord, alongside crypto influencers, have become the lifeblood of many Web3 projects – and feedback can propagate across the internet, reaching a vast audience in a matter of moments. Elon Musk is an evergreen example, with his posts on X about cryptocurrencies consistently having a noticeable impact on the market. So clearly, there is an amplified influence from outside voices on the trajectory of crypto and associated projects.