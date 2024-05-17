PlayIconNav
Markets

NEAR Token's 10% Gain Tops CoinDesk 20 Last Week: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

All but two cryptos in the index moved higher over the past week, with Cosmos and Aptos missing out on the rally.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconMay 17, 2024 at 4:11 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)
CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

All but two members of the CoinDesk 20 closed Thursday at levels higher than last Friday, including Bitcoin (BTC), which advanced 7.6%, and Ether (ETH), which added 1.6%.

Smart contract platform Near Protocol's (NEAR) token advanced 10% this week, the highest among index members. NEAR has now appreciated more than 50% month-on-month, far outpacing the next best performer, Solana (SOL), which added 20%.

cd20 leaders

The two assets that ticked lower this week were Layer 0 platform Cosmos' (ATOM) and Layer 1 Aptos's (APT), which fell 3% and 1.4%, respectively.

cd20 laggards

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

