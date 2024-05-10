Bitcoin
Markets

DOGE and NEAR Lead CoinDesk 20 Gainers: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

The Near Protocol's Near token has more than doubled in price in 2024.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconMay 10, 2024 at 4:32 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)
CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI)

This week's performance of the CoinDesk 20 was mixed as 8 of the 20 index members closed higher yesterday compared with last Friday’s close. There was a notable divergence between bitcoin (BTC) – which managed a modest gain – and ether (ETH), which posted a 1.7% decline.

Dogecoin (DOGE) led gainers over the last week, followed by (NEAR), which has more than doubled in value this year.

cd20 leaders

Internet Computer (ICP) was the largest underperformer this week, and is now lower by more than 40% since it reached its 2024 peak of $19 in March.

cd20 laggards

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

