BlackRock's BUIDL Becomes Largest Tokenized Treasury Fund Hitting $375M, Toppling Franklin Templeton's
BlackRock's first tokenized offering, created with Securitize, has captured almost 30% of the $1.3 billion tokenized Treasury market in just six weeks.
- BlackRock's BUIDL fund grew $70 million last week to take the top spot from Franklin Templeton's BENJI offering, which saw minor outflows, blockchain data shows.
- Growth of Ondo Finance's OUSG token was responsible for large part of the inflows.
Asset management company BlackRock's (BLK) tokenized asset fund BUIDL became the largest of its kind Tuesday, overtaking rival Franklin Templeton's similar offering just six weeks after its debut.
The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, represented by the BUIDL token on the Ethereum (ETH) network and backed by U.S. Treasury bills, repo agreements and cash, now boasts $375 million of deposits after enjoying $70 million of inflows last week, blockchain data by rwa.xyz shows. The fund, created with tokenization services platform Securitize, has captured almost 30% market share since its debut on March 21.
Meanwhile, the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund with the BENJI token slid to $368 million in assets under management after experiencing minor outflows during the same period.
The rapid growth of BlackRock's first tokenized offering, occurred as putting conventional assets like bonds and credit onto blockchain rails in forms of tokens – also known as tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) – has captivated digital asset firms and traditional finance (TradFi) giants alike. Tokenization could offer benefits like faster, around-the-clock settlements, increased operational efficiency and greater transparency.
U.S. Treasuries among RWAs have emerged as a gateway for tokenization efforts as a low-risk, well-known instrument where investors can park their on-chain cash and earn stable yield without leaving the blockchain ecosystem. The tokenized Treasury market swelled to near $1.3 billion from near $100 million in early 2023, propelled by in part of BlackRock entrance to the competition.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.