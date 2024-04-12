Bitcoin
$68,006.61-3.08%
Ethereum
$3,326.96-5.08%
Binance Coin
$602.84-0.14%
Solana
$162.67-6.74%
XRP
$0.57166101-6.35%
Dogecoin
$0.18172337-5.41%
Toncoin
$6.57-9.03%
Cardano
$0.52491893-9.86%
Avalanche
$41.26-10.62%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002538-7.41%
Bitcoin Cash
$547.93-10.18%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$68,100.05-3.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Markets

Dogecoin Climbs 5.4%, Tops CoinDesk 20 This Week: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

Bitcoin and ether are also among this week's leaders, while Uniswap lags.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2024 at 6:05 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 12, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)

CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

Dogecoin (DOGE) led the CoinDesk 20 this week, climbing 5.4% and topping $0.20 at one point before pulling back. This is still far below the meme coin’s all-time high of $0.58 in May of 2021.

Only five assets in the index closed yesterday above their levels of one week ago. Despite sizable losses on Friday, bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were among them.

cd20 leaders

Uniswap (UNI) noticeably lagged this week, falling 19% as the DeFi exchange received an enforcement notice from the SEC. Layer 1s Aptos (APT) and Internet Computer (ICP) were among the worst performers as well.

cd20 laggards

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

Follow @tracysteph_ on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
CoinDesk 20