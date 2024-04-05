Bitcoin
$67,927.11+0.04%
Ethereum
$3,319.31-1.78%
Binance Coin
$583.21-1.86%
Solana
$174.15-7.10%
XRP
$0.58465124-2.40%
Dogecoin
$0.17580097-4.59%
Cardano
$0.57504016-2.68%
Toncoin
$5.45+6.32%
Avalanche
$45.40-4.53%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002691-2.89%
Bitcoin Cash
$663.50+3.73%
Polkadot
$8.37-2.82%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Markets

Bitcoin Cash Rally Led CoinDesk 20 Gainers Last Week: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

All but two cryptos in the index posted losses, led by double-digit declines in APT and DOGE.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconApr 5, 2024 at 4:58 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 5, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 Index (CoinDesk Indices)

CoinDesk 20 Index (CoinDesk Indices)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) (+6.6%) and Internet Computer (ICP) (+4.6) is the only members of the CoinDesk 20 to close Thursday with positive returns on the week.

cd20 leaders

Several cryptos that have led the index of late pulled back this week, including aptos (APT) and dogecoin (DOGE), each falling more than 14%.

cd20 laggards

Within the CoinDesk DeFi Index, the majority of index members lost ground this week. Three emerging protocols, however, posted gains: Solana-based liquid staking protocol Jito {{JTO}}, atomic swaps network Synapse (SYN) and swap aggregator Jupiter {{JUP}}.

dcf leaders

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

Follow @tracysteph_ on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
CoinDesk 20