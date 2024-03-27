How to Design Better On-Chain Governance

A straightforward solution is the cost function implementation of the logarithmic market scoring rule . Unfortunately, this implementation does not allow ad-hoc changes of the liquidity, usually resulting in a market that is either too shallow to accommodate all participants or too deep to actually produce meaningful results. The liquidity-sensitive logarithmic market scoring rule (LS-LMSR) mitigates this problem, but the solution introduces new defects, the most severe of which is an arbitrage vulnerability which occurs in all scoring rule market makers except LMSR .