Aptos Soars 16%, Leading CoinDesk 20 as Broader Market Declines: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

Eighteen out of 20 cryptos in the index posted losses last week, led by Polkadot's 15% fall.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconMar 22, 2024 at 2:52 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 22, 2024 at 3:04 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 leaders (CoinDesk Indices)

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

Eighteen out of the 20 assets in the CoinDesk 20 weakened over the course of this week. One exception is Aptos (APT), which gained 16% and reached a record high market cap above $6 billion.

cd20 leaders

Three constituents slipped more than 10%, led Polkadot's (DOT) 15% decline and Cardano's (ADA) 13% drop. The CoinDesk 20's weighted return for the week was a negative 5.4%, with bitcoin (BTC) dropping 5.1%.

cd20 laggards

Among the broader CoinDesk Market Index, Layer 1 Smart Contract Platform Fantom (FTM) rose 40% ahead of the network’s Sonic upgrade, which is intended to increase transaction processing speeds.

cmi leaders

The CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CoinDesk Market Index comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

