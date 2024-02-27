Bitcoin
$56,880.06+4.06%
Ethereum
$3,262.59+2.54%
Binance Coin
$396.66-1.26%
Solana
$109.15-0.15%
XRP
$0.58695648+6.27%
Cardano
$0.62892650+1.75%
Avalanche
$39.41+0.41%
Dogecoin
$0.09814049+10.03%
Tron
$0.14338777+2.10%
Polkadot
$8.46+4.63%
Chainlink
$19.20+0.69%
Polygon
$1.04-2.68%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Markets

Uniswap's 38% Advance Leads CoinDesk 20 Gainers Over the Past Week: CoinDesk Indices Chart Pack

Just four cryptos in the index outperformed Bitcoin's 5.2% gain.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconFeb 27, 2024 at 9:24 p.m. UTC
Updated Feb 27, 2024 at 9:54 p.m. UTC
CD20 leaders 2/26/2024 (CoinDesk Indices)

CD20 leaders 2/26/2024 (CoinDesk Indices)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its Chart Pack, a twice-weekly look back at the performance of individual names inside the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), along with a breakdown of sector performance inside the broader CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

The CD20 tracks the world's largest and most-liquid cryptocurrencies inside an investable index, while the CMI includes nearly 200 cryptos broken down by seven sectors and more than two dozen subsectors.



Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

Follow @tracysteph_ on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
CoinDesk 20