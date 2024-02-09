Bitcoin
Vibe Check: Momentum Building: CoinDesk Indices' Todd Groth

Periodic observations and market musings from Todd Groth, Head of Research, CoinDesk Indices.

By Todd Groth, CFA
AccessTimeIconFeb 9, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Feb 9, 2024 at 2:02 p.m. UTC
Arrow Up (Unsplash)

Arrow Up (Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
Regaining Momentum.

We’ve broken past the 1,700 level on the CoinDesk 20 Index as the stronger price trends across smart contracts broadened across the market on Feb. 7. This caused both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) Trend Indicators - a tool created by CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices, to help investors determine where the price are going - to register “Significant Uptrend” again after a short hiatus in “Neutral” and “Uptrend” value.

CoinDesk 20 Index has broken above 1,700 level as digital assets prices rallied. (CoinDesk Indices)
CoinDesk 20 Index has broken above 1,700 level as digital assets prices rallied. (CoinDesk Indices)
Both bitcoin and ether Trend Indicators are showing "significant uptrend." (CoinDesk Indices)
Both bitcoin and ether Trend Indicators are showing "significant uptrend." (CoinDesk Indices)

The market was also supported by net inflows into crypto-linked products last week, with over $700 million flowing into the market, primarily focused on bitcoin linked products.

Over $700 million flowed into crypto-linked products last week. (CoinShares, as of Feb. 3)
Over $700 million flowed into crypto-linked products last week. (CoinShares, as of Feb. 3)

Its worth noting the rotation we’re seeing between the legacy Grayscale product and newer and cheaper iShares and Fidelity's exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which came online weeks ago. Ex-GBTC, new Bitcoin ETF product holdings now surpass the MicroStrategy treasury, accounting for 192k of bitcoin (about 1% of all future supply).

On the U.S. Dollar front (DXY), the recent increase in U.S. interest rates have helped move USD higher, but the January reversal appears to be stalling as the Fed’s campaign of hawkish rhetoric begins to subside and the market moves out expected interest rate cuts to start sometime into Q2 of this year.

TradingView
TradingView

Need more color on what's happening in the markets? Check out these stories:

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.


Disclosure

Todd Groth, CFA
Todd Groth, CFA

Todd Groth is Head of Index Research at CoinDesk Indices. . He has over 10 years of experience involving systematic multi-asset risk premia and alternative investment strategies.

Follow @tgroth8 on Twitter

