Vibe Check: Momentum Building: CoinDesk Indices' Todd Groth

We’ve broken past the 1,700 level on the CoinDesk 20 Index as the stronger price trends across smart contracts broadened across the market on Feb. 7. This caused both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) Trend Indicators - a tool created by CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices, to help investors determine where the price are going - to register “Significant Uptrend” again after a short hiatus in “Neutral” and “Uptrend” value.