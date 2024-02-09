Vibe Check: Momentum Building: CoinDesk Indices' Todd Groth
Periodic observations and market musings from Todd Groth, Head of Research, CoinDesk Indices.
Regaining Momentum.
We’ve broken past the 1,700 level on the CoinDesk 20 Index as the stronger price trends across smart contracts broadened across the market on Feb. 7. This caused both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) Trend Indicators - a tool created by CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices, to help investors determine where the price are going - to register “Significant Uptrend” again after a short hiatus in “Neutral” and “Uptrend” value.
The market was also supported by net inflows into crypto-linked products last week, with over $700 million flowing into the market, primarily focused on bitcoin linked products.
Its worth noting the rotation we’re seeing between the legacy Grayscale product and newer and cheaper iShares and Fidelity's exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which came online weeks ago. Ex-GBTC, new Bitcoin ETF product holdings now surpass the MicroStrategy treasury, accounting for 192k of bitcoin (about 1% of all future supply).
On the U.S. Dollar front (DXY), the recent increase in U.S. interest rates have helped move USD higher, but the January reversal appears to be stalling as the Fed’s campaign of hawkish rhetoric begins to subside and the market moves out expected interest rate cuts to start sometime into Q2 of this year.
