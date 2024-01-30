First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Eclipses $43K Having Gained Nearly 10% in a Week

Bitcoin has gained nearly 10% in the last week to climb above $43,000 ahead of the Fed's rate decision tomorrow. The U.S. central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, which could boost appetite for BTC and its related exchange-traded funds, venture capital firm Tagus Capital said in its daily newsletter. Altcoins SOL and AVAX have led the recent crypto rally, gaining 27% and 25% in the last week. "Altcoins' consistent positive performance over the past six days is setting up optimism, setting up bitcoin for a test of $46,000," Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior market analyst at FxPro, said in an email. "The outperformance in major altcoins points to a broadening of participant interest beyond the two largest coins."