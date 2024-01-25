Many Retail Investors See Bitcoin Price Dropping Below $20K by Year End: Deutsche Bank
More of those surveyed said they expect bitcoin to disappear than those who said they expect it to continue to exist, the bank said.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin [BTC], has slumped following the launch of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. earlier in the month, and the digital asset could drop even further according to a survey of retail investors by German lender Deutsche Bank (DB).
The bank surveyed 2,000 consumers in the U.S., U.K., and Europe following the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, the bank said in a report on Tuesday.
Over one-third of respondents said that bitcoin prices will drop below $20,000 by year end, and more people expect the cryptocurrency to disappear rather than stay. The survey showed that 39% of participants say they believe that bitcoin will continue to exist in the coming years, while 42% “anticipate its disappearance.”
The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. was seen as a game changer by many in the industry, with mainstream money now expected to flood into the sector. Investors who couldn’t trade digital assets are now able to use cheap and liquid ETFs to gain exposure without having to own the underlying cryptocurrency itself.
The crypto winter may not be over, as “more than half of the respondents expressed concerns about a major cryptocurrency experiencing a collapse within the next two years,” the bank said.
Deutsche notes that this poor sentiment is likely due to past events, such as the demise of crypto exchange FTX in 2022 and the collapse of terraUSD (UST). The ongoing regulatory crackdown in the U.S. is also seen as an overhang.
The bank’s survey results also highlighted a lack of understanding of cryptocurrencies, with two-thirds of consumers having little or no understanding of digital assets, the report added.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.