Vibe Check: The Sell-Off Continues: CoinDesk Indices' Todd Groth

The Bitcoin Trend Indicator or BTI is an online tool, created by CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices, to help investors determine where the price of bitcoin (BTC) is going. The tool generates one of five possible values, each representing a particular direction and strength of bitcoin's price trend, ranging from significant downtrend to significant uptrend. The indicators are generated via historical data from the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX), using a non-discretionary algorithm.