Someone Just Put 90s Darling Game DOOM on Dogecoin

"The advent of Doginals on the Dogecoin blockchain, akin to Ordinals on Bitcoin, has the potential to revolutionize the way we view blockchain transactions," @minidogeart said in an X message to CoinDesk. "Embedding digital assets directly into the proof of ownership, Doginals add significant intrinsic value to each transaction. This transformation elevates each exchange from a mere financial transaction to a permanent and secure record of digital asset ownership."