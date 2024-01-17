First Mover Americas: Altcoins Lead, Bitcoin in Stasis Near $42.6K

While many contrarian bets about the price of bitcoin after the ETF approval have been proven right, Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer doesn’t expect the sell-off to continue much longer. In a thread on X, Timer, Fidelity’s Director of Global Macro, said current trends in bitcoin’s price are suggestive of a short-term positioning adjustment rather than a long-term trend reversal. While some have forecasted that bitcoin might drop and find support anywhere between the $32K to $38K mark, Timmer expects consolidation of recent gains. “The short-term question is whether this a sell-the-news moment. My guess is that it will take a little time to consolidate the recent gains, now that the big moment has arrived,” Timmer posted on X. "There were more than a few participants who 'equitized' future spot positions through either the futures market or bitcoin-sensitive equities."