Crypto Can Be a Coordination Layer for Artificial Intelligence

This is something that investors dream about: a tectonic shift in innovation that impacts practically every business overnight, driven by a finite resource and skyrocketing demand, causing commodity prices to spike. NVIDIA's YTD returns of 231.5% over the last 12 months are a perfect proxy for this — but even that fails to represent the opportunity at hand. We're still in the early innings of the AI renaissance. Every Fortune 500 company is figuring out their AI strategy right now, and the demand we see today is nowhere close to demand we’ll see tomorrow. AI will augment and displace workforces, drive productivity, and fundamentally reshape how businesses operate. Compute is the new oil.