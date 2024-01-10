First Mover Americas: Ether, Lido DAO, Arbitrum Gain on Possibility of ETH ETF

With the crypto industry anticipating the SEC approving a spot bitcoin ETF as early as today, BlackRock (BLK) and ARK 21Shares both cut the fees for their proposed ETFs, joining rivals who announced reductions yesterday. BlackRock said it will charge 25 basis points on net asset value in a new S-1 filing on Wednesday, having previously revealed a fee of 30 basis points on Monday. The asset-management giant is offering a promotional rate of 12 basis points on the first $5 billion during the first 12 months after listing. ARK 21Shares reduced the fee by 4 basis points to 0.21%, having previously said it would charge 0.25%. The firms are waiving the fee entirely for the first six months or the first $1 billion in assets, whichever comes first.