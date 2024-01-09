First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds Above $46K Amid ETF Anticipation

Bitcoin held above $46,500 on Tuesday morning after briefly touching $47,000 as the ETF race ramps up. The cryptocurrency has gained around 5% over the past 24 hours. While most market analysts say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will approve a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, some do not see this happening. Youwei Yang, the chief economist at BIT Mining, said in an email to CoinDesk that he thinks no spot bitcoin ETFs will be approved in the near future. Rather, Yang expects the SEC to delay approvals for at least another 3 months. “A delay with some reasons or excuses could still possibly occur, such as questioning of manipulative behaviors sometimes observed in the crypto market that are still unclear, and its criminal or terror activities some congress members claimed that crypto has involved,” Yang wrote. Other analysts think the news has already been priced in, Matteo Bottacini, a trader at Crypto Finance, said that most market participants have been well-positioned for some time now, limiting the upside potential.