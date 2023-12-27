Crypto Had Reputational Issues This Year. 2024 Will Change That

Second, the push for modernizing U.S. capital markets' infrastructure aligns with the demands of digital-native generations for efficiency and transparency. Initiatives like the upcoming T+1 trade settlement deadline and Blackrock CEO Larry Fink's prediction of a tokenomics-driven market future underscore this trend. We expect in 2024 there will be increased institutional support for use cases that are designed to bring that reform, such as Figure 's use of the Provenance blockchain.