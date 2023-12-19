First Mover Americas: Altcoins Rally as Bitcoin Climbs Back to $43K

Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis won a bid to block parent Digital Currency Group (DCG) from selling or reducing its ownership of the company until Chapter 11 proceedings come to a close. By barring any changes to ownership, Genesis sought to secure certain tax benefits, a court order issued on Monday shows. The benefits are applicable only if Genesis remains part of the tax-consolidated group of which DCG is the common parent. Should DCG’s stake fall below 80%, Genesis stands to lose benefits on around $700 million worth of “federal net operating loss carryforwards,” a motion requesting the block from November shows.