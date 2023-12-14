JPMorgan Is Cautious About Crypto Markets Into 2024
Ether is expected to outperform bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies next year due to the Ethereum blockchain’s EIP-4844 upgrade, the report said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) decision on whether to approve spot bitcoin exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) is unlikely to spur major gains, it said in a report on Wednesday.
There is a “high chance of buy-the-rumor/sell-the-fact effect once the SEC approves spot bitcoin ETFs early next year,” analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.
“Excessive optimism by crypto investors arising from an impending approval of spot bitcoin ETFs by the SEC has shifted bitcoin to the overbought levels seen during 2021,” JPMorgan said, adding that the 2024 bitcoin halving event is “largely priced in.”
Ether is likely to shine due to the EIP-4844 upgrade, or proto-danksharding. That's a development of sharding – splitting the network into shards to improve transaction speed – by way of Danksharding, which uses the shards to increase space for groups of data. Proto-danksharding involves adding a new transaction type to Ethereum: the “blob-carrying transaction.”
The bank notes that there has been some “reinvigoration” in venture capital (VC) funding in the fourth quarter of 2023, but it appears “rather tentative.”
While there has been some improvement in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, the “biggest disappointment continues to be the inability of DeFi to encroach into the traditional financial system, which is necessary for the crypto ecosystem to transition from crypto native to real world applications,” the report added.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.