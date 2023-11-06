Sizing the Massive Spot Bitcoin ETF Opportunity

However, the SPDR Gold Trust reached $1 billion in assets in just three days, setting a record at the time, and today sits at roughly $55b. All in, gold ETFs hold over 3,200 tonnes of gold worth ~$200b and equate to 1.5% of the gold supply. And while the analogy isn’t perfect – it was harder to own gold prior to the introduction of an ETF than it is to own bitcoin now, bitcoin is significantly more volatile than gold so investors need less exposure to achieve the same potential return, and gold funds certainly benefited from the macroeconomic environment at the time – the price of gold has increased over 4x since the first spot gold ETF was introduced.