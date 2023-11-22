Bitcoin and BNB Recover as Binance Plea Seen Boosting Spot ETF Odds

Still, the price volatility spurred by the action against Binance and CZ looks to have proved costly for leverage traders. Data from Coinglass shows that in the 12 hours since the settlement was announced, $110 million in bitcoin long positions were liquidated compared to $37.2 million in short positions. In the last hour, that number has reversed with $4.26 million in short positions being liquidated compared to $111,000 in longs.