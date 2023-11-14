XRP Futures Traders Nurse $7M Loss as BlackRock ETF Rumor Causes Wild Price Swings
XRP prices jumped to 73 cents from 65 cents in 25 minutes after a tweet suggested financial behemoth BlackRock had filed for an XRP ETF in the U.S.
Traders invested in XRP futures lost some $7.26 million in the past 24 hours as prices moved wildly following rumors of a BlackRock (BLK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing.
The liquidations were fourth behind those of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and Solana’s SOL futures, data shows.
XRP prices jumped to 73 cents from 65 cents in 25 minutes after a tweet that suggested financial behemoth BlackRock had filed for an XRP ETF in the U.S. state of Delaware. Reputed crypto news firms reported on the filing as fact, which also helped amplify prices.
However, the filing turned out to be fake: Someone had likely filed out an elaborate form using a BlackRock executive’s alias and effectively replicated an actual online filing. This caused prices to quickly tumble back to previous levels.
But leveraged traders had already piled on their traders by then. Data shows that over 75% of traders from the total XRP liquidations were longs, or bets on higher prices, meaning those traders placed nearly $5 million in orders in that short time span without confirming the authenticity of the filing.
Most of these trades were placed on crypto exchange Binance and Bybit, data shows, with position sizes ranging from a few thousand to over $200,000.
Liquidation refers to when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. It happens when a trader is unable to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position (fails to have sufficient funds to keep the trade open).
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.