Bitcoin Round-Trips Its Way Back Under $35K as Fidelity's Timmer Calls It 'Exponential Gold'

The slide in bitcoin's price is particularly notable as risk assets across the board are sharply higher on Thursday. In the U.S., the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are each ahead by 1.5%, and Europe's Stoxx 600 is up 1.8%. Traditional markets are rallying alongside steep declines in interest rates on growing conventional thinking that major Western central banks may be done with rate hikes. The Bank of England this morning followed the U.S. Federal Reserve yesterday in holding policy steady. One week ago, the European Central Bank did the same.