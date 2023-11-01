Near Token Rallies Amid Nym Partnership, Ahead of Nearcon Conference

Bitcoin
$34,251.60-0.17%
Ethereum
$1,791.75-0.36%
Binance Coin
$223.18-1.30%
XRP
$0.59721828+0.63%
Solana
$40.79+12.84%
Cardano
$0.28792836-1.26%
Dogecoin
$0.06626085-2.91%
Tron
$0.09869211+2.21%
Toncoin
$2.13-3.93%
Chainlink
$10.75-4.22%
Polygon
$0.62484451-0.86%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$34,374.38-0.21%
Polkadot
$4.34-1.20%
Litecoin
$67.00-3.88%
Bitcoin Cash
$238.05-1.71%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000760-2.62%
Avalanche
$10.99-2.62%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98-0.15%
TrueUSD
$0.99923811-0.10%
Stellar
$0.11974232-0.40%
Monero
$170.71+0.11%
Uniswap
$4.05-2.01%
OKB
$44.74-0.67%
Ethereum Classic
$17.15-0.64%
Cosmos
$7.60-4.03%
Binance USD
$0.99843753-0.29%
Filecoin
$3.74-0.93%
Internet Computer
$3.82-1.91%
Hedera
$0.05086073-0.93%
Aptos
$6.80-2.27%
Cronos
$0.06075206+0.43%
Lido DAO
$1.76-0.46%
Quant
$100.10-2.00%
NEAR Protocol
$1.46+13.83%
VeChain
$0.01857644+0.21%
Injective Protocol
$14.88+11.72%
Aave
$83.26+2.06%
Optimism
$1.36-1.58%
Arbitrum
$0.92501828-0.91%
Maker
$1,305.40-4.41%
Kaspa
$0.05162975+3.99%
The Graph
$0.10844107+5.53%
Bitcoin SV
$46.98-2.66%
THORChain
$2.95+3.01%
Stacks
$0.61251889-0.77%
Render Token
$2.33-0.33%
Algorand
$0.10870685-0.04%
MultiverseX
$30.20+1.95%
Immutable X
$0.64039045-1.45%
Theta
$0.73679330+8.67%
USDD
$1.00+0.04%
Synthetix
$2.19-3.08%
Tezos
$0.75041474+1.78%
XDC Network
$0.05084675-0.22%
The Sandbox
$0.33696510-1.37%
EOS
$0.61585678-1.37%
Axie Infinity
$5.20-4.46%
NEO
$9.43+8.36%
Fantom
$0.23471189-4.15%
Decentraland
$0.35614053-1.64%
Kava.io
$0.65728349-0.85%
Mina
$0.56575582-5.94%
Conflux
$0.16218393-1.42%
eCash
$0.00002727-1.69%
Flow
$0.50961797-0.12%
GateToken
$3.80+0.30%
Gala
$0.01833506-5.67%
PAX Gold
$1,964.01-1.11%
ApeCoin
$1.30-1.87%
IOTA
$0.15431662-0.78%
Rocket Pool
$23.11-0.12%
Chiliz
$0.06458396-0.74%
KuCoin Token
$4.51-2.24%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.05-0.73%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98221204-1.51%
Frax Share
$5.69-2.50%
BitTorrent
$0.00000045-6.74%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46886964-1.28%
Klaytn
$0.12970948-3.00%
Radix
$0.04050452-2.89%
Sui
$0.43119685-1.03%
GMX
$44.80+1.26%
Wemix
$1.24+5.98%
dYdX
$2.23-3.29%
Casper
$0.03410359+3.01%
Arweave
$5.93+2.80%
Huobi Token
$2.38+0.17%
Woo Network
$0.20685292-2.62%
Luna Classic
$0.00006221-2.16%
Fetch.ai
$0.34308542-5.22%
Nexo
$0.63860824+0.90%
Zilliqa
$0.01952986+6.82%
Dash
$28.60-3.56%
Qtum
$3.09+5.56%
FLOKI
$0.00003120-4.99%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20263820-0.17%
Compound
$44.02-3.12%
1inch Network
$0.28361299+0.43%
Astar
$0.05391130-0.81%
SafePal
$0.68231385-2.37%
Polymath Network
$0.31790000+5.06%
Illuvium
$47.64-2.48%
NEM
$0.03063793+3.48%
PancakeSwap
$1.22-1.38%
Flare
$0.01020328-1.65%
SingularityNET
$0.22014547-2.35%
Gnosis
$104.66-1.34%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.80-0.49%
Oasis Network
$0.05070544+0.86%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44008738-4.91%
Celo
$0.47483923-0.42%
Enjin
$0.24611985-1.38%
Loopring
$0.19658187-1.78%
Holo
$0.00136404-0.76%
BLUR
$0.22482065-3.53%
Chia
$26.24-3.38%
Stepn
$0.17996717-0.16%
Mask Network
$2.82-3.53%
Ankr
$0.02297629+3.78%
Convex Finance
$2.75-1.95%
Zcash
$27.56-2.36%
Akash Network
$0.97161895-7.01%
Helium
$1.48-3.66%
Golem
$0.21157042-0.94%
Osmosis
$0.33618906-9.41%
IoTeX
$0.02204091+1.15%
ICON
$0.21369917-1.19%
Worldcoin
$1.85-7.05%
Status
$0.05101652+79.41%
Ravencoin
$0.01662065-3.18%
Merit Circle
$0.44893736+1.26%
Wax
$0.05850009-0.79%
Decred
$12.50-4.09%
Beldex
$0.03299565+10.91%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.47-4.01%
SEI
$0.10696057-3.56%
Aragon
$4.74-0.01%
Audius
$0.16173319-3.33%
Yearn Finance
$5,616.59-2.59%
Band Protocol
$1.38-4.09%
Kusama
$20.73-2.72%
JasmyCoin
$0.00374760-3.38%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.72405508+0.06%
Livepeer
$6.06-2.18%
Siacoin
$0.00347152+7.90%
SXP
$0.29924105-0.91%
Waves
$1.73-0.88%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.98%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.09%
tomiNet
$1.98-2.93%
Sushiswap
$0.84341832+10.50%
Ocean Protocol
$0.36773104+1.90%
Axelar
$0.34978217+3.37%
Moonbeam
$0.19675344-3.31%
Biconomy
$0.22489358-3.60%
Liquity
$1.60-3.55%
EthereumPoW
$1.38-2.10%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17819422+0.03%
Balancer
$3.32-1.91%
Harmony
$0.01153005-0.72%
Lisk
$0.95662196+0.94%
MAGIC
$0.56667928-0.81%
Kyber Network
$0.78567809+7.84%
Gains Network
$3.90-5.51%
Kadena
$0.51106447+0.18%
Bluzelle
$0.29629260+0.19%
Horizen
$8.80-0.80%
API3
$1.28+3.45%
Skale
$0.02479369-2.85%
DigiByte
$0.00693450-1.11%
Coin98
$0.17940904-1.88%
Cartesi
$0.14129378-3.86%
UMA Protocol
$1.43-1.63%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00254443-10.51%
TerraUSD
$0.01168439-1.26%
PlayDapp
$0.17752314-0.43%
Amp
$0.00178653+11.72%
Steem
$0.21944483+2.70%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+0.37%
Celsius
$0.22860318-0.96%
OriginTrail
$0.24972345-0.49%
Nervos Network
$0.00284660-1.34%
Powerledger
$0.21944692-6.42%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.88-2.58%
Stargate Finance
$0.44703963-5.48%
GAS
$6.49+24.49%
Covalent
$0.14219787-4.23%
Nano
$0.66010029-2.09%
Stormx
$0.00792641+6.24%
Joe
$0.25215442-4.25%
Radiant Capital
$0.24066990-3.17%
Numeraire
$13.48-2.28%
Marlin
$0.00993061+4.33%
iExec RLC
$1.10-3.80%
Raydium
$0.31979614+58.04%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01532436-4.55%
OMG Network
$0.53589486-4.51%
Civic
$0.09268849-0.38%
Celer Network
$0.01308902-5.74%
Bancor
$0.51952295-2.53%
Secret
$0.27954615-3.07%
Syscoin
$0.09952204+5.03%
Radworks
$1.39-3.26%
Dent
$0.00072322-1.25%
SPACE ID
$0.23918060-2.51%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.83455898-4.08%
RACA
$0.00019468-6.67%
Synapse
$0.35384878+1.47%
WINkLink
$0.00006976-0.31%
Sweat Economy
$0.00884296-4.50%
Adventure Gold
$0.86516071+4.00%
Chromia
$0.11473523+3.07%
Core
$0.39453509-4.34%
Keep Network
$0.11848691+9.29%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.43-6.95%
Sun Token
$0.00651684+2.59%
Stella
$0.07600391-2.21%
Galxe
$1.33-3.90%
Spell Token
$0.00048635-3.22%
Verasity
$0.00594242-6.71%
Bifrost
$0.04342504-3.43%
Storj
$0.41796422+0.92%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-4.37%
Verge
$0.00359361-5.29%
Origin Protocol
$0.11563215-2.10%
Aergo
$0.12929185+1.50%
NKN
$0.08742970-1.90%
MetisDAO
$13.05-0.36%
COTI
$0.04481357-2.14%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01573269+0.21%
Gitcoin
$0.92249645-1.53%
MOBOX
$0.27163754+2.94%
Request
$0.07185384-1.37%
Gods Unchained
$0.20791123-3.25%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.22323515+1.46%
Maple
$6.42-4.90%
WazirX
$0.11130996-1.59%
Saitama
$0.00109646-3.32%
Yield Guild Games
$0.25850025-4.08%
ARPA
$0.04861632+3.23%
Badger DAO
$2.38-0.35%
XYO Network
$0.00338870+1.89%
Ren
$0.04591057-7.30%
Hashflow
$0.26018595-1.93%
Acala Token
$0.05263824-3.62%
Aavegotchi
$0.82384845-1.92%
Alien Worlds
$0.01123238-2.60%
Boba Network
$0.11879907+0.21%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56251203-5.48%
Orchid
$0.06819005-0.21%
LooksRare
$0.07350673+13.02%
TrueFi
$0.03628069-2.76%
Index Chain
$0.04886700-3.70%
BarnBridge
$3.98-4.47%
SuperRare
$0.05822059-1.83%
CEEK VR
$0.04286941-3.51%
Litentry
$0.75189955-3.04%
Moonriver
$4.17-0.97%
Voyager Token
$0.11772771+0.17%
Reef
$0.00144644-2.27%
Bonk
$0.00000076+18.34%
Star Atlas
$0.00217125+1.95%
Polkastarter
$0.31064057+4.13%
Aurora
$0.08282019-5.93%
LCX
$0.03902532-1.41%
Ethernity
$1.55-3.79%
Rally
$0.00579159-0.24%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24535637+12.27%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92-3.48%
Alchemix
$13.88-0.27%
DIA
$0.25026055-1.26%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04495554-3.90%
Virtua
$0.02211542-0.81%
CLV
$0.03436293+0.74%
Travala.com
$0.47931628-1.77%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00697821+4.33%
0x
$0.26294696-4.68%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.83%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16086321-2.17%
Keep3rV1
$47.24-1.27%
Enzyme
$15.93+0.03%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00565112+14.44%
BENQI
$0.00555668-2.01%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074414-2.91%
Harvest Finance
$26.12+1.35%
district0x
$0.02216620-4.03%
Velas
$0.00646140-1.30%
MXC
$0.00666554+0.15%
StaFi
$0.27936353-1.52%
XEN Crypto
$0.991e-700+4.61%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.81-1.88%
Serum
$0.03771335+5.16%
Decentral Games
$0.01529262+2.50%
Rarible
$0.96851457-0.83%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00995501-4.27%
Tamadoge
$0.00818669-0.83%
Tokemak
$0.35919041+0.13%
MOON
$0.05730825-23.27%
Quantstamp
$0.00773996-2.38%
Augur
$0.63384279-11.40%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01189375-7.00%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04387924-2.79%
FTX Token
$1.21-1.97%
Braintrust
$0.39078039+0.54%
Pepe
$0.00000111-3.59%
BitDAO
$0.36612366-4.17%
Threshold
$0.02417181+9.73%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09516909-1.56%
Human
$0.04500080-3.08%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.97%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-1.02%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.45%
PayPal USD
$0.98346629-0.28%
Highstreet
$1.26-3.82%
Tether
$0.99942166-0.14%
USDC
$0.99828839-0.30%
Dai
$0.99830019-0.24%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Near Token Rallies Amid Nym Partnership, Ahead of Nearcon Conference

The Near Foundation announced a partnership with Nym Technologies, a privacy-focused infrastructure startup.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconNov 1, 2023 at 2:53 p.m. UTC
NEAR token surges. (CoinDesk)

NEAR token surges. (CoinDesk)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

NEAR, the native token of the layer 1 Near Protocol, rallied on Wednesday as it announced a partnership with Nym Technologies.

NEAR has gained 11% over the past 24 hours, largely outperforming the rest of the crypto market. Solana’s SOL was the only token to gain substantial ground on Wednesday, up 10%, at the press time. Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were primarily flat.

The Near Foundation announced a collaboration with Nym Technologies, a privacy infrastructure project backed by Binance Labs and the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The partnership will integrate the Nym mixnet into the Near ecosystem, according to a press release. The Nym mixnet is a chain-agnostic layer-0 privacy infrastructure and can be integrated into any blockchain.

The partnership will provide privacy to all traffic on Near’s blockchain, allowing users to access NFTs, DeFi and dApps in private, according to the press release.

“The open, transparent nature of public permissionless blockchains means that transaction data is visible to anyone who cares to look, and even off-chain information like IP addresses and geolocation data can be vulnerable to being exposed,” said the press release.

The statement added that through the collaboration, Nym will mask off-chain metadata traffic, protect transaction data in transit, and make it much more difficult for adversaries to "de-anonymise" users via their public IP addresses.

Near will host its annual conference, Nearcon, in Lisbon next week.

Read more: Nym Technologies Attracts $300M in Crypto Fund Commitments for Privacy Infrastructure

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.