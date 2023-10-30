CME Whisker Away From Replacing Binance as Top Bitcoin Futures Exchange

CME’s standard bitcoin futures contract is equivalent to 5 BTC, while the micro contract is sized at one-tenth of 1 BTC. The standard ether futures have a contract size of 50 ETH, while micro futures are equivalent to one-tenth of 1 ETH. Most open interest in offshore exchanges is concentrated in perpetual futures rather than traditional futures contracts. Perpetuals are futures with no expiry and use the funding rate mechanism to keep perpetuals in sync with the spot price.