Tokenized RWAs Could Grow to a $10T Market by 2030 as Crypto Converges to TradFi: Report
Digital dollars, also known as stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar, represent the "first successful tokenization implementation," 21.co analysts said.
- The market for tokenized assets could reach $10 trillion in a "bull case" and $3.5 trillion in the "bear case," according to digital asset manager 21.co.
- Crypto is currently undergoing a maturation phase and increasingly integrating with existing financial plumbing.
- Regulatory restrictions and lack of standards pose challenges for widespread tokenization.
"The convergence between crypto and traditional asset classes, including fiat currencies, equities, government bonds, and real estate, is experiencing an unprecedented growth," read the report. "We estimate that the market value for tokenized assets will be between $3.5 trillion in the bear-case scenario and $10 trillion in the bull case by 2030."
21.co's forecast joins a slew of recent reports and predictions about the potential of tokenizing real-world assets (RWA), crypto's buzzword for placing traditional financial products such as private equity, debt and real estate to blockchain rails.
Bank of America, for example, said in a report that tokenization could transform the existing financial infrastructure, increase efficiencies, reduce costs and optimize supply chains. A Boston Consulting Group report earlier this year estimated that the market for tokenized assets could mushroom to $16 trillion.
Crypto and TradFi converge via tokenization
Crypto is undergoing a maturation phase and more traditional institutions will use blockchains and build products on top of them, said the 21.co analysts. "Crypto is transitioning from frenzy to synergy," the report argues. "Through this transition, crypto will increasingly integrate with existing financial software and bring RWAs on-chain via tokenization."
Digital dollars – also known as dollar stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies pegged to USD – are the "first successful tokenization implementation," constituting 97% of all tokenized assets, the report said.
Other tokenized asset types – including U.S. government bonds – experienced more than 450% growth this year, according to the analysts. Surging interest rates on these traditional instruments fueled the expansion, surpassing yields available on decentralized finance (DeFi) lending markets.
Despite the growth, regulatory restrictions, lack of standardized processes and socioeconomic circumstances such as low internet penetration are among factors that pose an obstacle to widespread, global accessibility of tokenized RWAs, 21.co said.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.