Bitcoin Hovers Above $27,000 as U.S. Stocks Advance

“Despite the recent global turmoil, bitcoin has demonstrated exceptional strength, securing its position as the top-performing asset over the past 30 days relative to the US Dollar,” Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX Group, noted in an email. He attributed BTC’s rising dominance to the second-largest crypto asset ETH’s stronger correlation with risk sentiment and its increasing token supply after reverting to being inflationary, making bitcoin more attractive for investors.