Deribit to List XRP, SOL, MATIC Options; Seeks License in EU

Bitcoin
$27,533.58-1.32%
Ethereum
$1,592.21-2.08%
Binance Coin
$208.15-1.51%
XRP
$0.50076462-3.84%
Solana
$22.40-4.59%
Cardano
$0.25085041-2.11%
Dogecoin
$0.05888543-3.88%
Tron
$0.08713924-0.77%
Toncoin
$2.02-0.20%
Polygon
$0.53928118-3.86%
Polkadot
$3.85-4.24%
Litecoin
$63.57-2.66%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,504.89-1.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$217.27-5.03%
Chainlink
$7.42-3.09%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000692-4.14%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.76-2.16%
Avalanche
$9.74-4.05%
TrueUSD
$0.99210195-1.20%
Uniswap
$4.19-3.03%
Stellar
$0.10548753-4.85%
Monero
$153.43-0.80%
OKB
$42.56-0.88%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.33%
Ethereum Classic
$14.92-3.78%
Cosmos
$6.64-1.74%
Hedera
$0.04658204-3.19%
Filecoin
$3.28-4.13%
Lido DAO
$1.56-0.88%
Internet Computer
$2.95-3.92%
Cronos
$0.04955054-1.37%
Quant
$87.60-0.54%
Maker
$1,354.55-3.16%
VeChain
$0.01640715-3.83%
Aptos
$4.97-5.20%
Optimism
$1.22-4.58%
Arbitrum
$0.81613074-5.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.05-3.56%
Kaspa
$0.04634625-5.75%
Aave
$66.35+0.82%
Algorand
$0.09678167-5.00%
The Graph
$0.08132209-4.53%
USDD
$0.99705717-0.52%
Stacks
$0.48667939-5.07%
XDC Network
$0.04889119-0.58%
Render Token
$1.74-4.44%
Immutable X
$0.53406921-3.61%
Injective Protocol
$7.52-3.05%
Bitcoin SV
$32.48-7.52%
Synthetix
$1.93-3.49%
Tezos
$0.65433934-3.02%
MultiverseX
$23.54-3.09%
EOS
$0.54194279-3.91%
The Sandbox
$0.28715185-3.94%
Theta
$0.59212357-3.48%
Axie Infinity
$4.29-4.32%
Decentraland
$0.28357582-4.36%
Fantom
$0.18476752-3.52%
GateToken
$3.67-0.76%
Radix
$0.04825070+0.41%
THORChain
$1.64-4.54%
Kava.io
$0.59210374-4.36%
NEO
$6.92-3.13%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99929482-0.13%
PAX Gold
$1,861.53-0.04%
eCash
$0.00002361-4.18%
Flow
$0.41828547-4.67%
KuCoin Token
$4.41-1.69%
IOTA
$0.15077877-2.26%
Chiliz
$0.05709989-4.91%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.95332765-4.59%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44895711-4.05%
Rocket Pool
$19.81-1.01%
Frax Share
$5.27-4.17%
ApeCoin
$1.03-5.67%
Klaytn
$0.11613061-3.88%
Huobi Token
$2.32-1.01%
Gala
$0.01356583-5.75%
Mina
$0.36690025-5.23%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-1.38%
Sui
$0.41431435-5.61%
dYdX
$1.99-1.86%
Casper
$0.03061092-4.13%
GMX
$35.97-4.37%
Luna Classic
$0.00005563-4.65%
Wemix
$0.98347998-4.04%
Nexo
$0.54404186-0.25%
Woo Network
$0.17332019-4.89%
Dash
$25.76-3.75%
Compound
$41.63-3.92%
Zilliqa
$0.01619920-4.33%
PancakeSwap
$1.16-2.11%
1inch Network
$0.24920747-1.71%
SafePal
$0.61195782-1.28%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17044860-1.59%
Arweave
$3.87-3.58%
Conflux
$0.11881538-6.21%
Flare
$0.00997871-5.47%
Gnosis
$94.93-2.00%
Astar
$0.04341368-4.27%
Enjin
$0.22744708+1.48%
Illuvium
$38.41-2.59%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.94-0.49%
Qtum
$2.16-4.10%
NEM
$0.02478260-2.38%
Convex Finance
$2.71-3.84%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.30%
Fetch.ai
$0.20812904-5.25%
Celo
$0.41998306-3.77%
Mask Network
$2.61-6.03%
Loopring
$0.17065852-1.71%
SingularityNET
$0.17120666-3.71%
Helium
$1.46-0.02%
Oasis Network
$0.04016062-2.55%
Decred
$12.87-0.36%
Zcash
$25.43-5.16%
Worldcoin
$1.50-6.05%
SEI
$0.10911294-5.78%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78163440-1.16%
Ankr
$0.01927945-2.57%
Akash Network
$0.87782238-2.84%
Stepn
$0.14708370-3.28%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.27-3.94%
Aragon
$4.64-3.28%
tomiNet
$2.42-2.46%
Golem
$0.17909455-2.62%
Holo
$0.00098401-2.63%
Yearn Finance
$5,233.13-3.42%
Beldex
$0.03105348-1.73%
FLOKI
$0.00001715-3.50%
Osmosis
$0.27413701-6.50%
Ravencoin
$0.01425697-3.00%
Livepeer
$5.70-5.46%
IoTeX
$0.01730427+3.99%
ICON
$0.16764347-2.83%
BLUR
$0.16437669-3.87%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40429868-6.41%
SXP
$0.27271477-3.76%
Audius
$0.14027212-3.72%
JasmyCoin
$0.00322062-3.17%
Kusama
$17.32-5.05%
Siacoin
$0.00292703-3.68%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.35%
Waves
$1.47-3.82%
Wax
$0.04341569+2.52%
Axelar
$0.33913906-0.17%
Merit Circle
$0.30905457-3.24%
Biconomy
$0.21499700-6.65%
Moonbeam
$0.18954018-10.25%
Band Protocol
$1.06-1.71%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17308936+0.45%
Balancer
$3.12-2.69%
Liquity
$1.44+19.25%
EthereumPoW
$1.24-5.21%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28607416-4.94%
MAGIC
$0.52036509-7.05%
Kyber Network
$0.66402791-2.79%
TerraUSD
$0.01144046-4.17%
Harmony
$0.00909458-3.31%
Polymath Network
$0.12200000+1.64%
Horizen
$7.69-2.80%
Kadena
$0.43499096-3.36%
Gains Network
$3.23-2.44%
Lisk
$0.73594769-5.27%
Sushiswap
$0.54994830-3.69%
Skale
$0.02117530-1.45%
DigiByte
$0.00612464-2.79%
API3
$1.04+0.93%
UMA Protocol
$1.31-2.10%
Status
$0.02352990-1.82%
Cartesi
$0.12644650-2.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00263783-3.60%
Stargate Finance
$0.42532251-3.25%
OriginTrail
$0.22441505-39.49%
Amp
$0.00152633-4.49%
PlayDapp
$0.15035968-2.27%
Nano
$0.63120974-3.79%
Bancor
$0.58660253+14.87%
Coin98
$0.13920168-3.63%
Joe
$0.24505978-4.77%
Sweat Economy
$0.01002676-0.17%
Steem
$0.17217076-3.30%
Storj
$0.52479208+8.40%
Numeraire
$12.18-0.28%
Covalent
$0.12270947-6.89%
Radiant Capital
$0.22159403-5.38%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-4.32%
iExec RLC
$0.97152827-2.98%
Stormx
$0.00634690-5.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.86-2.52%
Celer Network
$0.01199359-4.23%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01362641-3.50%
Radworks
$1.30-2.02%
Powerledger
$0.15047326-1.74%
Marlin
$0.00797079-3.32%
OMG Network
$0.44779960-4.12%
Core
$0.38328913-4.18%
Civic
$0.07393899-2.49%
Syscoin
$0.08232312-10.05%
WINkLink
$0.00006130-1.51%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-1.52%
Origin Protocol
$0.11530443-3.36%
Spell Token
$0.00046595-1.82%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00139301-5.22%
Stella
$0.06959602-5.37%
Celsius
$0.13445962-7.11%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01572960-1.07%
Dent
$0.00058987-2.91%
Bluzelle
$0.13132187-3.73%
Hashflow
$0.31614606-1.21%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68405688-1.66%
Synapse
$0.28667124-3.24%
Verge
$0.00328984-0.97%
Verasity
$0.00523987-7.77%
Galxe
$1.15-4.44%
NKN
$0.08186931-2.55%
COTI
$0.04227632+7.81%
Sun Token
$0.00549742-1.23%
Chromia
$0.09006899-4.02%
Gitcoin
$0.85722154-3.79%
SPACE ID
$0.18237971-3.89%
Bifrost
$0.03739981-0.40%
MetisDAO
$11.85-3.59%
Keep Network
$0.09333903-4.08%
Secret
$0.24270142-1.81%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.69-1.41%
Request
$0.06284585-2.96%
MOBOX
$0.21831559-4.95%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24872010-0.83%
Maple
$5.77+2.80%
Ren
$0.04562560-2.40%
Aergo
$0.10052234-3.47%
XYO Network
$0.00316004-10.71%
Adventure Gold
$0.56073572-4.10%
WazirX
$0.09231930-1.60%
Badger DAO
$2.05-3.54%
ARPA
$0.04059348-5.19%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54763002-3.13%
Saitama
$0.00087783-2.20%
Raydium
$0.16817826-3.77%
Aavegotchi
$0.76753090-1.78%
TrueFi
$0.03630791-2.52%
Acala Token
$0.04621150-7.15%
Boba Network
$0.10945228-2.40%
SuperRare
$0.05937862+0.03%
Orchid
$0.06307221-2.87%
Index Chain
$0.04568510-2.72%
Gods Unchained
$0.14176713-5.15%
Alien Worlds
$0.00949203-5.17%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00942765-3.22%
LooksRare
$0.05993403+2.25%
LCX
$0.04208606+2.61%
Voyager Token
$0.11096530-4.74%
Moonriver
$3.83-4.60%
GAS
$2.28-5.12%
Litentry
$0.65490055-7.17%
RACA
$0.00009033-2.58%
Rally
$0.00604006-2.60%
CEEK VR
$0.03574224-0.84%
Reef
$0.00125634-6.12%
Ethernity
$1.43-2.76%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12061866+0.94%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04363085-1.37%
Polkastarter
$0.26352241-2.72%
DIA
$0.22936021-3.76%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.65-5.18%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16413115+4.90%
MOON
$0.21913570-2.31%
Alchemix
$11.53-5.41%
Travala.com
$0.43895978-2.95%
CLV
$0.03030727-2.94%
Virtua
$0.01982109-1.96%
Keep3rV1
$42.89-5.76%
Enzyme
$14.41-5.60%
BENQI
$0.00513874-4.39%
Star Atlas
$0.00143848-1.32%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17644550-3.38%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074513-0.36%
0x
$0.19378104+1.43%
MXC
$0.00735053-3.83%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.58%
Aurora
$0.04924474-0.68%
Velas
$0.00689814+2.15%
district0x
$0.02280000+1.63%
BarnBridge
$1.81-7.91%
Harvest Finance
$22.69-4.68%
StaFi
$0.26086126-4.80%
Serum
$0.03784115-22.77%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.68-3.44%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00296200-0.06%
Rarible
$0.90072055-1.00%
Decentral Games
$0.01372172-1.88%
Tamadoge
$0.00866419-0.89%
Bonk
$0.00000020-6.60%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000030-3.94%
Quantstamp
$0.01079865+14.79%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00810253-11.00%
Tokemak
$0.32724916+1.58%
Augur
$0.54730309-4.33%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01386660-2.35%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04213046-3.75%
FTX Token
$1.11-6.61%
Braintrust
$0.40421344-1.49%
Pepe
$0.00000066-5.13%
BitDAO
$0.38516130-1.46%
Threshold
$0.01865588-8.71%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08130602-4.91%
Human
$0.04450692-1.90%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-3.46%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08-3.39%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.75%
PayPal USD
$0.99996824+0.00%
Highstreet
$1.14-4.40%
Tether
$1.00-0.10%
USDC
$0.99996500-0.25%
Dai
$0.99959543-0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Deribit to List XRP, SOL, MATIC Options; Seeks License in EU

Deribit controls over 85% of the global crypto options market.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconOct 9, 2023 at 8:29 a.m. UTC
Deribit will soon offer options tied XRP, Solana's SOL and Polygon's MATIC.(Creative Commons, modified by CoinDesk)

Deribit will soon offer options tied XRP, Solana's SOL and Polygon's MATIC.(Creative Commons, modified by CoinDesk)

Deribit, the world's leading crypto options exchange by trading volume and open interest, will soon offer options tied to prominent alternative cryptocurrencies XRP, SOL and MATIC.

The exchange announced its expansion plan on X soon before press time, adding that it is seeking a brokerage license in the European Union (EU).

Options are derivative contracts that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call gives the right to buy while a put offers the right to sell.

The availability of XRP, SOL and MATIC options could boost liquidity in the wider alternative cryptocurrency market and will provide altcoin traders more flexibility in managing their risks. Historically, altcoin traders have relief on ether and bitcoin options to hedge their altcoin exposure.

Deribit's existing product suite includes options and perpetual futures tied to bitcoin, ether and volatility futures. The exchange's bitcoin and ether options are popular among traders looking to hedge their portfolios and bet on volatility. In September, the exchange accounted for 86% of the global crypto options market.

Deribit controls over 85% of the global options open interest (Laevitas)
Deribit controls over 85% of the global options open interest (Laevitas) (Laevitas)

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.