Deribit to List XRP, SOL, MATIC Options; Seeks License in EU
Deribit controls over 85% of the global crypto options market.
Deribit, the world's leading crypto options exchange by trading volume and open interest, will soon offer options tied to prominent alternative cryptocurrencies XRP, SOL and MATIC.
The exchange announced its expansion plan on X soon before press time, adding that it is seeking a brokerage license in the European Union (EU).
Options are derivative contracts that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call gives the right to buy while a put offers the right to sell.
The availability of XRP, SOL and MATIC options could boost liquidity in the wider alternative cryptocurrency market and will provide altcoin traders more flexibility in managing their risks. Historically, altcoin traders have relief on ether and bitcoin options to hedge their altcoin exposure.
Deribit's existing product suite includes options and perpetual futures tied to bitcoin, ether and volatility futures. The exchange's bitcoin and ether options are popular among traders looking to hedge their portfolios and bet on volatility. In September, the exchange accounted for 86% of the global crypto options market.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.