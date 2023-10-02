Bitcoin Slumps Below $28K as Yields Spike; Ether Futures ETFs Fizzle on Lukewarm Investor Interest

Bitcoin (BTC) ended the first U.S. trading day of the week in the green, but it gave up some gains as the U.S. 10-year yield spiked to its highest level in more than 16 years. In the last 24 hours, the world's largest digital asset dipped into the red and is down by 1.57%. Meanwhile, the much-hyped ether futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) failed to capture the interest of investors, with low volumes reported on their first day of trading.