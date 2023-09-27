Bitcoin Slides Back Towards $26K as Surging Interest Rates Trigger Macro Jitters

The declines came as the 10-year Treasury yield surged another nine basis points to a fresh 16-year high of 4.63%. Alongside the rise in interest rates, the price of oil was ahead by more than 3.5% to a new 2023 high of $93.53 per barrel. The term “stagflation” – suggesting a combination of slow growth and fast inflation in the economy – hasn’t been seen a lot since the 1970s, but quickly rising rates and oil prices are likely to spark an increase in usage.