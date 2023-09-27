Bitcoin
Bitcoin Slides Back Towards $26K as Surging Interest Rates Trigger Macro Jitters

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose another nine basis points Wednesday to a new 16-year high of 4.63%.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconSep 27, 2023 at 6:14 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 27, 2023 at 6:16 p.m. UTC
Hurdles (Josh Boak/Unsplash)

Markets face macro hurdles (Josh Boak/Unsplash)

The price of bitcoin (BTC) appeared set to retake the $27,000 level early Wednesday, but the rally was turned back alongside a renewed slide in the U.S. stock market.

In mid-afternoon action, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were each lower by about 0.6% – by themselves, not large declines, but both indexes are now lower by about 10% since the start of August.

Bitcoin is flat over the past 24 hours just shy of $26,200, but earlier in the day had risen above $26,800. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is higher by 0.15%.

The declines came as the 10-year Treasury yield surged another nine basis points to a fresh 16-year high of 4.63%. Alongside the rise in interest rates, the price of oil was ahead by more than 3.5% to a new 2023 high of $93.53 per barrel. The term “stagflation” – suggesting a combination of slow growth and fast inflation in the economy – hasn’t been seen a lot since the 1970s, but quickly rising rates and oil prices are likely to spark an increase in usage.

To wit, a Wall Street Journal survey showed 41% of U.S. chief financial officers (CFOs) as trimming capital spending plans and 42% cutting back on operational costs in response to higher rates. A previous survey conducted in the fourth quarter of 2022 showed just 30% as planning on cutting capital spending and 27% looking to trim operational costs.


Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

