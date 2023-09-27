Bitcoin Jumps 2%, Ignoring DXY's Rise to 10-Month High; XRP Eyes Death Cross

Bitcoin
$26,682.59+1.83%
Ethereum
$1,621.73+2.19%
Binance Coin
$214.34+1.03%
XRP
$0.50448573+0.84%
Dogecoin
$0.06124132+0.85%
Cardano
$0.24655262+0.50%
Solana
$19.36+0.31%
Toncoin
$2.26+3.54%
Tron
$0.08567225+1.05%
Polkadot
$4.07+1.30%
Polygon
$0.51598508-1.20%
Litecoin
$65.05+1.33%
Bitcoin Cash
$230.46+8.19%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,711.41+1.82%
Chainlink
$7.79+5.55%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000729+0.40%
TrueUSD
$0.99709509-0.10%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-0.21%
Uniswap
$4.40+2.84%
Avalanche
$9.16+1.23%
Stellar
$0.11369591+2.24%
Monero
$145.90+1.63%
OKB
$43.35+1.01%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.14%
Ethereum Classic
$15.54+2.63%
Cosmos
$7.04+0.13%
Hedera
$0.05017011+0.73%
Filecoin
$3.27+2.23%
Internet Computer
$3.01+2.63%
Lido DAO
$1.50+1.49%
Cronos
$0.05046497+0.94%
Maker
$1,452.74+7.82%
Quant
$88.17+2.53%
Aptos
$5.33-1.76%
VeChain
$0.01674493+0.29%
Arbitrum
$0.84135506+2.43%
Optimism
$1.31+3.21%
NEAR Protocol
$1.09+0.10%
Kaspa
$0.04786966+3.54%
Aave
$62.13+1.08%
The Graph
$0.08784857+0.28%
Algorand
$0.09640443-1.14%
USDD
$0.99785908+0.16%
Immutable X
$0.57247017-2.13%
XDC Network
$0.04790886-2.22%
Synthetix
$2.05+2.89%
Stacks
$0.47044211+1.90%
Radix
$0.06284003+5.01%
Theta
$0.63991048-2.48%
EOS
$0.57032622+1.42%
The Sandbox
$0.30742292+2.56%
MultiverseX
$24.38-1.01%
Tezos
$0.66315290+1.63%
Injective Protocol
$7.26+3.05%
Bitcoin SV
$31.48+2.18%
Axie Infinity
$4.52-0.36%
Render Token
$1.50+2.05%
Decentraland
$0.30062508+2.46%
GateToken
$3.88+0.14%
Fantom
$0.18982540+0.84%
THORChain
$1.77+3.38%
NEO
$7.34+1.45%
Kava.io
$0.63169681+1.53%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99657309-0.40%
eCash
$0.00002479+3.33%
PAX Gold
$1,895.31-0.54%
Flow
$0.44742799+0.02%
Curve DAO Token
$0.52689510+2.55%
Frax Share
$5.95+3.44%
Rocket Pool
$22.22+2.01%
KuCoin Token
$4.45+0.40%
IOTA
$0.15058293+0.95%
ApeCoin
$1.12+0.81%
Chiliz
$0.05865640+1.24%
Huobi Token
$2.45-0.39%
Luna Classic
$0.00006561+9.25%
Mina
$0.37784505+1.36%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.07%
Klaytn
$0.11480873+1.54%
Casper
$0.03168882-1.96%
Gala
$0.01356827+1.55%
Sui
$0.44423723+0.83%
dYdX
$1.91+0.35%
GMX
$36.15+2.95%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76527843-0.16%
Nexo
$0.55446586+1.05%
Dash
$27.01+0.21%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.13%
Wemix
$0.94655379-2.79%
Woo Network
$0.16760881+1.09%
Zilliqa
$0.01711513+1.78%
1inch Network
$0.27046063+2.08%
Compound
$40.59+3.84%
Arweave
$4.22+2.33%
Flare
$0.01102879+0.88%
Conflux
$0.12538284+0.24%
Gnosis
$100.10+1.41%
Astar
$0.04848740-2.04%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17009442+0.67%
PancakeSwap
$1.17+0.89%
tomiNet
$3.37-3.77%
Convex Finance
$3.07+3.05%
SafePal
$0.56854560+0.73%
Celo
$0.45156607-1.41%
Qtum
$2.20+2.12%
Illuvium
$39.18+1.12%
NEM
$0.02534966+1.40%
Worldcoin
$1.73+2.23%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.95+2.89%
Fetch.ai
$0.21491483+0.25%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.89560167+4.28%
Enjin
$0.22366624+0.53%
SingularityNET
$0.17945929+1.29%
Loopring
$0.17433943+1.83%
Mask Network
$2.62+2.39%
SEI
$0.11862841+1.19%
Oasis Network
$0.04166686+1.60%
Decred
$13.49-0.30%
Helium
$1.45-0.59%
Zcash
$26.39+1.85%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.52789291+26.83%
Aragon
$4.94-0.14%
Osmosis
$0.31941251+0.24%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.49+1.83%
Ankr
$0.01922067-0.73%
Holo
$0.00104816+3.22%
Moonbeam
$0.24755658+6.99%
Beldex
$0.03305831-0.57%
Stepn
$0.15336564-0.05%
Ravencoin
$0.01482473+1.57%
Yearn Finance
$5,274.92+2.21%
Golem
$0.17466699+0.48%
JasmyCoin
$0.00358376+1.00%
Kusama
$19.20+2.39%
Akash Network
$0.78614671-3.09%
SXP
$0.28925797+3.82%
ICON
$0.17218173-0.02%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.11%
Merit Circle
$0.35543569+3.53%
BLUR
$0.17164254+0.92%
Livepeer
$5.62+1.98%
Audius
$0.14681450+0.40%
FLOKI
$0.00001576+0.53%
Waves
$1.53+0.97%
Siacoin
$0.00295945+0.60%
Band Protocol
$1.07+2.65%
EthereumPoW
$1.33+0.64%
Balancer
$3.29+3.28%
Axelar
$0.34430594+2.79%
IoTeX
$0.01485235+0.48%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31968902+0.34%
Biconomy
$0.20824130-0.01%
Wax
$0.04055210+0.12%
TerraUSD
$0.01328254+6.07%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16337468+4.54%
Kyber Network
$0.71419989-1.13%
Kadena
$0.47756585+1.31%
Harmony
$0.00958157+1.38%
MAGIC
$0.49515464+4.21%
Sushiswap
$0.59456671+1.59%
API3
$1.17+7.72%
Horizen
$7.78+4.40%
Polymath Network
$0.12020000-1.07%
Lisk
$0.73197773+0.95%
DigiByte
$0.00635501-0.18%
Skale
$0.02199958+0.77%
UMA Protocol
$1.38+0.54%
Gains Network
$3.20+1.46%
Cartesi
$0.12657758+0.86%
Amp
$0.00165486-0.03%
Stargate Finance
$0.45418047+0.11%
Nervos Network
$0.00272804+1.07%
Status
$0.02288515+1.59%
Coin98
$0.14955956+2.84%
OriginTrail
$0.22949016+0.46%
Liquity
$0.92295796+7.11%
PlayDapp
$0.14912797+0.22%
Joe
$0.24367974-0.55%
Nano
$0.62406499+0.80%
Numeraire
$12.87+1.90%
Stormx
$0.00712762-0.06%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01568705+2.28%
Steem
$0.17080440+1.07%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07+0.38%
Radiant Capital
$0.22904043+5.33%
Bluzelle
$0.16654422-11.80%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.17%
iExec RLC
$0.97247402+0.11%
Celer Network
$0.01234275-1.92%
Core
$0.42854149+4.19%
Marlin
$0.00838817-0.41%
Radworks
$1.33+0.42%
Sweat Economy
$0.00835510+2.40%
Powerledger
$0.15273150+4.82%
OMG Network
$0.45620948+3.74%
Galxe
$1.37+1.95%
Stella
$0.07698214+1.93%
Spell Token
$0.00050596-0.65%
Syscoin
$0.08606910+1.11%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-0.44%
Civic
$0.07559009+1.19%
MetisDAO
$13.91-2.05%
Synapse
$0.31759730+2.11%
Celsius
$0.14131054+2.06%
WINkLink
$0.00006137+1.08%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00140703+1.02%
Bancor
$0.40238341+1.41%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.73253163+0.30%
Adventure Gold
$0.74373284+7.05%
Dent
$0.00059861-0.43%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01592251+0.05%
Verge
$0.00340268+3.66%
SPACE ID
$0.19651198+0.52%
NKN
$0.08631785+1.93%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.67+2.75%
Storj
$0.38828219+0.12%
Chromia
$0.09584647+2.27%
Hashflow
$0.31224934+2.03%
Gitcoin
$0.87392981+0.55%
Secret
$0.25099768-0.70%
COTI
$0.04179563-3.85%
Sun Token
$0.00541881+2.24%
Covalent
$0.08500276+1.07%
Bifrost
$0.03626392+0.65%
MOBOX
$0.23216941+0.53%
Request
$0.06302838+0.62%
Ren
$0.04693046+2.73%
Keep Network
$0.08527158-0.50%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.62849999+4.24%
Origin Protocol
$0.08988714+1.33%
Aergo
$0.10016580-0.52%
WazirX
$0.09423760-0.71%
ARPA
$0.04327813+1.65%
Badger DAO
$2.08+4.38%
Maple
$5.10+0.40%
XYO Network
$0.00286312-0.54%
Aavegotchi
$0.77929034+0.83%
Verasity
$0.00385048+2.96%
Acala Token
$0.04906831+2.01%
Raydium
$0.16916355-0.45%
Gods Unchained
$0.15866046-0.05%
Boba Network
$0.11000461+1.19%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20371684-1.33%
Orchid
$0.06340781+1.12%
SuperRare
$0.06039104+0.28%
Alien Worlds
$0.01009839+1.68%
Index Chain
$0.04824946-0.30%
TrueFi
$0.03404427+3.83%
Voyager Token
$0.11958518-0.75%
Moonriver
$4.16+4.46%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00996135+0.50%
GAS
$2.36+0.21%
Saitama
$0.00071064+4.43%
RACA
$0.00009326+2.83%
Rally
$0.00617205+0.61%
Litentry
$0.66569781+1.31%
CEEK VR
$0.03696300-0.43%
LCX
$0.03959977-0.81%
MOON
$0.28480708+2.52%
Reef
$0.00129458+0.23%
Ethernity
$1.52+0.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12484642-2.18%
DIA
$0.25735013+2.14%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04663249+2.81%
LooksRare
$0.05186824+1.62%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.89+0.85%
Polkastarter
$0.27662200+5.15%
Alchemix
$12.99+4.34%
CLV
$0.03317915+1.00%
Travala.com
$0.45737626-1.85%
Enzyme
$15.33-8.82%
Keep3rV1
$44.68-1.35%
BarnBridge
$2.30+0.20%
Virtua
$0.01985616+3.74%
MXC
$0.00867008-7.59%
BENQI
$0.00522987+0.33%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18228009+1.02%
Star Atlas
$0.00143711-0.20%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13402766-1.32%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075876+0.71%
Velas
$0.00763640+1.03%
Aurora
$0.05171863+2.36%
district0x
$0.02320000+0.87%
0x
$0.18763829+3.07%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.76%
StaFi
$0.30008805+1.22%
Harvest Finance
$22.86+0.82%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.79+0.07%
Decentral Games
$0.01696854+16.26%
Serum
$0.03291526-1.74%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00283422-1.46%
Rarible
$0.89814328-0.15%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000042+2.28%
Bonk
$0.00000021+1.18%
Tamadoge
$0.00789617-2.64%
Quantstamp
$0.01005601+0.12%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00858407-6.66%
Tokemak
$0.35244123+1.72%
Augur
$0.60839045+3.06%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01333988+3.77%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04356668-1.07%
FTX Token
$1.16-8.56%
Braintrust
$0.31182570+0.17%
Pepe
$0.00000072+2.79%
BitDAO
$0.39138795-0.61%
Threshold
$0.01805531+1.02%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08415200+0.80%
Human
$0.04801620-1.72%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.18%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.27%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.04%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.03%
Highstreet
$1.28+1.05%
Tether
$0.99936894+0.01%
USDC
$1.00+0.14%
Dai
$1.00+0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Jumps 2%, Ignoring DXY's Rise to 10-Month High; XRP Eyes Death Cross

The uptick was initially led by spot market buyers, which squeezed out bearish derivative positions, one analyst said.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconSep 27, 2023 at 12:06 p.m. UTC
trading prices monitor screen

Bitcoin rises 2% (AhmadArdity /Pixabay)

Bitcoin rose during the early U.S. trading hours, ignoring the continued rally in the greenback as spot buyers shook out bearish derivative bets.

The leading cryptocurrency by market value rose 2% to $26,750 even as the U.S. dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value against the major currencies, reached a fresh 10-month high of 106.48. A rise in the dollar index usually has a bearish impact on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

"Bitcoin's move higher was set in motion by the spot market buyers," pseudonymous crypto trader and analyst Skew (@52kskew on X) told CoinDesk.

"That kicked off market buying and a short squeeze or bears covering their bearish futures bets, which pushed prices further higher," Skew added.

The early move higher was accompanied by an uptick in the spot market CVD. (Coinalyze)
The early move higher was accompanied by an uptick in the spot market CVD. (Coinalyze) (Coinalyze)

Data tracked by Coinalyze show the early rise from $26,000 was accompanied by an uptick in the spot market cumulative volume delta (CVD), a sign of net capital inflows or net buying in the spot market. Later, the CVD in the stablecoin-margined and coin-margined futures contracts led the market higher.

ETH, XRP and other major cryptocurrencies tracked bitcoin higher, with XRP gaining 1% despite the impending death cross.

The ominous-sounding technical analysis pattern occurs when the 50-day simple moving average of prices dips below the 200-day SMA, signaling a long-term bearish shift in momentum.

XRP's impending death cross is consistent with similar patterns in recent weeks in bitcoin and ether. These SMA-based patterns are lagging indicators and often trap sellers on the wrong side of the market. For instance, bitcoin's downward momentum ran out of steam below $25,000 after seeing a death cross on Sept. 11.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.