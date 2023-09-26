Bitcoin Barely Holds $26K as Interest Rate Surge Continues

Bitcoin
$26,218.57-0.42%
Ethereum
$1,589.07-0.14%
Binance Coin
$211.99+0.82%
XRP
$0.50301052+0.21%
Cardano
$0.24522175-0.01%
Dogecoin
$0.06057964-0.96%
Solana
$19.23-1.91%
Toncoin
$2.19-0.70%
Tron
$0.08472645+0.59%
Polkadot
$4.03-1.26%
Polygon
$0.52036227+0.20%
Litecoin
$64.07-0.86%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,336.89-0.06%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000726-0.42%
Bitcoin Cash
$214.82+1.68%
Chainlink
$7.33-1.95%
TrueUSD
$0.99938175+0.08%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-3.60%
Uniswap
$4.24-0.89%
Avalanche
$9.00+0.93%
Stellar
$0.11163335-0.58%
Monero
$144.11-0.51%
OKB
$43.06+0.21%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.01%
Ethereum Classic
$15.14-0.78%
Cosmos
$7.00-0.72%
Hedera
$0.04994005-1.30%
Filecoin
$3.21-0.85%
Cronos
$0.04998990-0.44%
Internet Computer
$2.94-1.53%
Lido DAO
$1.47-1.16%
Aptos
$5.45-2.41%
Maker
$1,401.66+8.28%
Quant
$86.33-2.34%
VeChain
$0.01671070-0.60%
Arbitrum
$0.82131067+0.55%
NEAR Protocol
$1.09-1.69%
Optimism
$1.28+2.21%
Kaspa
$0.04649572-1.91%
Aave
$61.17-2.39%
The Graph
$0.08802180-0.43%
Algorand
$0.09826511-1.52%
USDD
$0.99527383-0.69%
XDC Network
$0.04981183+1.33%
Immutable X
$0.58570245-4.34%
Stacks
$0.46350488-0.64%
Theta
$0.64424446+0.89%
Synthetix
$1.99+0.03%
MultiverseX
$24.68-0.63%
EOS
$0.56294342-1.32%
The Sandbox
$0.30211223+0.38%
Tezos
$0.65396241-0.61%
Radix
$0.05985419-1.01%
Bitcoin SV
$30.98+0.80%
Injective Protocol
$7.11-0.70%
Axie Infinity
$4.52-1.55%
Render Token
$1.49-1.46%
Decentraland
$0.29640235-1.47%
Fantom
$0.18944817+0.23%
GateToken
$3.86-0.39%
THORChain
$1.72+0.09%
NEO
$7.26-0.87%
Kava.io
$0.62866205-0.32%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.09%
PAX Gold
$1,902.13-0.53%
eCash
$0.00002397-1.47%
Flow
$0.44506152-0.82%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51659765-0.77%
Frax Share
$5.86+4.03%
Rocket Pool
$21.71-0.57%
KuCoin Token
$4.42-1.98%
IOTA
$0.14931086-1.32%
ApeCoin
$1.12+0.17%
Chiliz
$0.05792133-0.13%
Huobi Token
$2.45-0.12%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.12%
Mina
$0.37517091-1.82%
Casper
$0.03197830-0.71%
Klaytn
$0.11330344-1.58%
Luna Classic
$0.00006147+0.78%
Gala
$0.01344649-0.28%
Sui
$0.44321752-0.63%
dYdX
$1.90-0.93%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76994759+1.08%
GMX
$35.39+1.87%
Nexo
$0.55257089+0.35%
Dash
$26.90-0.33%
Wemix
$0.95854660-13.39%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.15%
Woo Network
$0.16647663-0.85%
Zilliqa
$0.01688779+0.07%
1inch Network
$0.26647782+0.75%
Flare
$0.01100090+1.21%
Arweave
$4.13-0.70%
Compound
$39.10-3.85%
Conflux
$0.12510514-1.77%
Astar
$0.04936450-4.22%
Gnosis
$98.67+0.58%
tomiNet
$3.40-9.59%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16951383-1.79%
PancakeSwap
$1.16+0.87%
SafePal
$0.57140990+0.80%
Convex Finance
$2.97-1.20%
Celo
$0.44914085-4.11%
Illuvium
$38.77-2.28%
Qtum
$2.15-1.16%
Worldcoin
$1.71-1.81%
NEM
$0.02496905-2.08%
Fetch.ai
$0.21475513-1.07%
Enjin
$0.22187911-3.60%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.59-0.83%
SingularityNET
$0.17722618-1.79%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.87046499+9.34%
Loopring
$0.17192495-0.94%
Mask Network
$2.57-2.29%
SEI
$0.11714436-1.68%
Helium
$1.46-2.48%
Decred
$13.55+0.06%
Oasis Network
$0.04128370-0.28%
Zcash
$26.28-0.52%
Aragon
$4.99+1.15%
Osmosis
$0.31738985-0.60%
Ankr
$0.01929789-0.71%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.37-1.32%
Beldex
$0.03298585-5.35%
Stepn
$0.15331619+0.26%
Holo
$0.00102423-1.96%
Ravencoin
$0.01465837-0.95%
Golem
$0.17406248-0.90%
JasmyCoin
$0.00358168-2.49%
Akash Network
$0.79000468-1.28%
Yearn Finance
$5,211.98-0.20%
Moonbeam
$0.22979450-4.32%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44791922+7.06%
Kusama
$18.87-0.38%
ICON
$0.17201517-0.97%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.56%
Audius
$0.14658430-0.60%
BLUR
$0.17083156-1.12%
Livepeer
$5.55+0.20%
SXP
$0.27818565-2.15%
FLOKI
$0.00001566-1.13%
Merit Circle
$0.32979154-1.03%
Waves
$1.52-1.51%
Siacoin
$0.00292459-0.22%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-0.64%
Axelar
$0.34195807+1.64%
Band Protocol
$1.04-1.39%
IoTeX
$0.01479549-1.08%
Balancer
$3.20+1.25%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31807187-1.42%
Wax
$0.04043945-1.30%
Biconomy
$0.20562031-2.60%
Kyber Network
$0.71900083+8.89%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16139950+1.23%
TerraUSD
$0.01278964+1.34%
Harmony
$0.00949516-1.02%
Kadena
$0.47151860-2.26%
Sushiswap
$0.58863521-0.86%
MAGIC
$0.47739622+2.44%
Polymath Network
$0.12040000-2.03%
Horizen
$7.56-0.48%
Lisk
$0.72516235-0.71%
DigiByte
$0.00634848-1.38%
API3
$1.09-1.72%
Skale
$0.02195788+0.54%
UMA Protocol
$1.38+0.79%
Gains Network
$3.19+0.83%
Amp
$0.00165409-0.83%
Cartesi
$0.12616531+0.20%
Stargate Finance
$0.45355076-2.55%
Nervos Network
$0.00272545+0.35%
Status
$0.02264965+0.87%
OriginTrail
$0.23022875-0.40%
Coin98
$0.14683523+4.09%
PlayDapp
$0.14987915-0.49%
Joe
$0.24458870+0.41%
Nano
$0.62005357+1.74%
Liquity
$0.86739288+1.70%
Numeraire
$12.69+0.24%
Stormx
$0.00729165+5.61%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01542436-0.16%
Steem
$0.16918433-1.78%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07-0.43%
Bluzelle
$0.16838249-10.62%
iExec RLC
$0.97282600-3.10%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.23%
Celer Network
$0.01239422-0.77%
Core
$0.43214936+8.80%
Radiant Capital
$0.21920319+2.93%
Marlin
$0.00844745-0.34%
Radworks
$1.33-0.23%
Sweat Economy
$0.00818729+1.56%
Galxe
$1.37+1.10%
Powerledger
$0.14659663-0.80%
Spell Token
$0.00050805-1.95%
OMG Network
$0.44624913-1.49%
Stella
$0.07585514-2.14%
MetisDAO
$14.15+3.13%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-1.18%
Syscoin
$0.08476008-1.39%
Civic
$0.07475396-1.02%
Celsius
$0.14043969+0.77%
Synapse
$0.31261740-1.02%
WINkLink
$0.00006083-0.44%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00139834+0.62%
Bancor
$0.39724308-1.24%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72994673-3.58%
Dent
$0.00059875-1.64%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01592619+0.03%
SPACE ID
$0.19640041-0.80%
Storj
$0.38812607+4.17%
NKN
$0.08534641-0.47%
COTI
$0.04406409-0.16%
Verge
$0.00333706-1.05%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.54-0.53%
Chromia
$0.09409722-1.22%
Hashflow
$0.30665847+0.60%
Secret
$0.25181571-0.23%
Adventure Gold
$0.67910849-2.05%
Gitcoin
$0.86081010-1.95%
Sun Token
$0.00533707+0.75%
Bifrost
$0.03671480-0.81%
Covalent
$0.08208828-2.29%
MOBOX
$0.23119967+0.16%
Request
$0.06259090-0.82%
Keep Network
$0.08446924-4.85%
Ren
$0.04589478+0.20%
Origin Protocol
$0.08958198-2.26%
Aergo
$0.10064021-0.49%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60697056-1.15%
WazirX
$0.09527835+1.84%
ARPA
$0.04310520-0.73%
Maple
$5.08+3.94%
XYO Network
$0.00287287+0.18%
Badger DAO
$1.99-0.46%
Aavegotchi
$0.77290769-0.69%
Raydium
$0.16943179-1.46%
Gods Unchained
$0.15990030-5.15%
Verasity
$0.00377617-1.91%
Acala Token
$0.04821188-1.75%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20810170-0.45%
Boba Network
$0.10888063-0.13%
SuperRare
$0.06062839+0.03%
Orchid
$0.06294886-1.53%
Index Chain
$0.04833415-1.24%
Alien Worlds
$0.00997821-1.00%
TrueFi
$0.03302141-1.84%
Voyager Token
$0.11951616-1.48%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00992202+5.16%
Moonriver
$4.09-4.45%
GAS
$2.36-0.87%
LCX
$0.03991832-1.43%
Saitama
$0.00068638+2.45%
CEEK VR
$0.03697647-0.79%
RACA
$0.00009083+0.72%
Litentry
$0.65750392-0.48%
Rally
$0.00607734-0.52%
MOON
$0.28477526-1.25%
Reef
$0.00130078-1.50%
Ethernity
$1.49-2.48%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12559723+0.60%
DIA
$0.25152331+0.09%
LooksRare
$0.05096010-1.71%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04563212+0.49%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.89+1.49%
Polkastarter
$0.26079512-3.63%
Enzyme
$17.04+8.62%
Alchemix
$12.58+0.73%
Travala.com
$0.46088836+0.70%
CLV
$0.03247423-2.28%
MXC
$0.00946597+17.55%
Keep3rV1
$44.63-0.39%
BarnBridge
$2.28-1.29%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18182873+0.17%
BENQI
$0.00516077-2.90%
Virtua
$0.01926519+0.61%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13470683-0.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00143231-0.36%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075274-0.93%
Velas
$0.00762278-2.88%
Aurora
$0.05058022-1.62%
district0x
$0.02300000+1.58%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.11%
0x
$0.18284446-0.34%
StaFi
$0.28984328+3.13%
Harvest Finance
$22.59+1.40%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.80+0.11%
Serum
$0.03317050-0.30%
Decentral Games
$0.01602526+6.61%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00285298-0.73%
Rarible
$0.91189110+2.23%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041-2.97%
Bonk
$0.00000021-3.44%
Tamadoge
$0.00804067-2.50%
Quantstamp
$0.01018961+1.16%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00860108-9.88%
Tokemak
$0.34744904-2.86%
Augur
$0.58951265-2.20%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01275792-1.50%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04372933-0.84%
FTX Token
$1.20-2.90%
Braintrust
$0.31116932-2.35%
Pepe
$0.00000070-0.46%
BitDAO
$0.39364332-1.14%
Threshold
$0.01781538-1.29%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08345076-2.13%
Human
$0.04881672-0.47%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.63%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.63%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.41%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.28%
Highstreet
$1.27-2.32%
Tether
$0.99960642-0.02%
USDC
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Barely Holds $26K as Interest Rate Surge Continues

Higher yields are taking a toll on traditional assets as well, with the Nasdaq sinking another 1% to its lowest level since early June.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconSep 26, 2023 at 4:58 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. UTC
Bitcoin slips as rates stay high (CoinDesk)

Bitcoin slips as rates stay high (CoinDesk)

The price of bitcoin (BTC) remained under pressure at $26,200 on Tuesday as the idea of higher rates for a longer period takes hold throughout financial markets. The broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is down 0.6%, modestly underperforming the decline in bitcoin.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 4.55%, matching its highest level in about 16 years. The yield on the 10-year note began September at just 4.18%.

The sharp move higher in rates is having major effect on equity markets, with the Nasdaq lower by 1.1% on Tuesday and now at its weakest read in nearly four months. The S&P 500 is down similarly and also matching levels not seen since early June.

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon warns on rates

"I am not sure if the world is prepared for 7%," said the JPMorgan CEO earlier Tuesday. Dimon noted that the rise in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s benchmark fed funds rate from 0%-2% was not a big deal and that the rise from 2% to the current 5.25%-5.50% caught a few off guard. A rise to 7%, though, he cautioned, is something very few market participants are expecting.

"There will be stress in the system," he said, possibly sending the U.S. economy into recession.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.