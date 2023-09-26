Bitcoin Barely Holds $26K as Interest Rate Surge Continues
Higher yields are taking a toll on traditional assets as well, with the Nasdaq sinking another 1% to its lowest level since early June.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) remained under pressure at $26,200 on Tuesday as the idea of higher rates for a longer period takes hold throughout financial markets. The broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is down 0.6%, modestly underperforming the decline in bitcoin.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 4.55%, matching its highest level in about 16 years. The yield on the 10-year note began September at just 4.18%.
The sharp move higher in rates is having major effect on equity markets, with the Nasdaq lower by 1.1% on Tuesday and now at its weakest read in nearly four months. The S&P 500 is down similarly and also matching levels not seen since early June.
JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon warns on rates
"I am not sure if the world is prepared for 7%," said the JPMorgan CEO earlier Tuesday. Dimon noted that the rise in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s benchmark fed funds rate from 0%-2% was not a big deal and that the rise from 2% to the current 5.25%-5.50% caught a few off guard. A rise to 7%, though, he cautioned, is something very few market participants are expecting.
"There will be stress in the system," he said, possibly sending the U.S. economy into recession.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.