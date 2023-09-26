Bitcoin Barely Holds $26K as Interest Rate Surge Continues

"I am not sure if the world is prepared for 7%," said the JPMorgan CEO earlier Tuesday. Dimon noted that the rise in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s benchmark fed funds rate from 0%-2% was not a big deal and that the rise from 2% to the current 5.25%-5.50% caught a few off guard. A rise to 7%, though, he cautioned, is something very few market participants are expecting.