Optimism Slumps Most Among Crypto Majors Ahead of $30M Token Unlock

Bitcoin
$26,294.93-0.74%
Ethereum
$1,585.87-0.26%
Binance Coin
$209.74-0.08%
XRP
$0.50280185-0.79%
Dogecoin
$0.06091892-0.68%
Cardano
$0.24450282-0.09%
Solana
$19.45-0.02%
Tron
$0.08438308+0.33%
Toncoin
$2.15-3.23%
Polkadot
$4.06+0.78%
Polygon
$0.51878868-0.52%
Litecoin
$64.21-0.13%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,304.52-0.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000726-1.36%
Chainlink
$7.44+5.42%
Bitcoin Cash
$210.03+1.41%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79+2.13%
TrueUSD
$0.99839998-0.14%
Uniswap
$4.26+0.15%
Avalanche
$8.920.00%
Stellar
$0.11293466-0.10%
Monero
$144.72+1.02%
OKB
$42.88+0.21%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.25%
Ethereum Classic
$15.20+0.15%
Cosmos
$7.04-0.99%
Hedera
$0.05058459+0.26%
Filecoin
$3.21-0.71%
Internet Computer
$2.99+1.34%
Aptos
$5.62+5.38%
Cronos
$0.05013640-0.96%
Lido DAO
$1.47-0.83%
Quant
$87.67-1.91%
VeChain
$0.01676172+0.48%
Maker
$1,303.58+2.59%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10-0.44%
Arbitrum
$0.80886181-1.54%
Optimism
$1.24-3.26%
Kaspa
$0.04692493-1.82%
Aave
$62.39-0.01%
The Graph
$0.08800494+1.12%
Algorand
$0.09778412-4.33%
USDD
$0.99535736-0.21%
Immutable X
$0.60875757+2.55%
XDC Network
$0.04966435-1.33%
Stacks
$0.46181302-1.67%
MultiverseX
$24.82+0.68%
Synthetix
$1.99+0.70%
EOS
$0.56810067-1.62%
Radix
$0.06121748-3.23%
Theta
$0.62619790-0.38%
The Sandbox
$0.30139520+0.50%
Tezos
$0.65300000-0.67%
Axie Infinity
$4.56+1.54%
Injective Protocol
$7.08+1.75%
Bitcoin SV
$30.65-1.45%
Render Token
$1.49-5.19%
Decentraland
$0.29878771+0.50%
GateToken
$3.88+0.01%
Fantom
$0.18868214+0.17%
NEO
$7.30-0.85%
THORChain
$1.70+1.48%
Kava.io
$0.62649945+0.72%
PAX Gold
$1,911.16-0.43%
Paxos Dollar
$0.97105908-2.87%
eCash
$0.00002416+0.35%
Flow
$0.44594846-1.24%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51460883-1.11%
KuCoin Token
$4.46-1.00%
Rocket Pool
$21.75+1.59%
IOTA
$0.15043471-0.10%
Frax Share
$5.62+3.80%
ApeCoin
$1.12+0.25%
Chiliz
$0.05784587+0.25%
Huobi Token
$2.45-1.35%
Mina
$0.37887737-0.88%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.17%
Klaytn
$0.11459308+1.41%
Casper
$0.03210252-1.10%
Gala
$0.01352896+1.03%
Sui
$0.44445012-0.49%
Luna Classic
$0.00006028-2.84%
Wemix
$1.08-13.28%
dYdX
$1.91+0.81%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76606091-0.49%
GMX
$34.87+3.08%
Nexo
$0.55111998-1.70%
Dash
$26.80+0.61%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.15%
Woo Network
$0.16727669+0.93%
Zilliqa
$0.01687214-1.66%
Compound
$40.06-1.13%
Flare
$0.01100143+0.42%
1inch Network
$0.26300933+1.31%
Astar
$0.05113318+1.37%
Arweave
$4.12-0.24%
Conflux
$0.12652191+0.06%
tomiNet
$3.55+9.52%
Gnosis
$98.61-0.95%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17104500-1.83%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-0.17%
Convex Finance
$3.01+3.08%
SafePal
$0.56517000+1.32%
Celo
$0.46278122+2.53%
NEM
$0.02548266-2.82%
Illuvium
$38.75-1.78%
Worldcoin
$1.74+5.36%
Enjin
$0.22725037+0.22%
Qtum
$2.17-2.09%
Fetch.ai
$0.21652631-1.05%
SingularityNET
$0.17866186+0.00%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.52-1.70%
Mask Network
$2.62+0.52%
Loopring
$0.17187247-0.49%
SEI
$0.11884885-0.23%
Helium
$1.47-0.02%
Decred
$13.49-3.22%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.83560131+6.39%
Oasis Network
$0.04093453-1.97%
Zcash
$26.15+0.34%
Osmosis
$0.31754866-2.37%
Aragon
$4.86+0.73%
Ankr
$0.01942948-1.64%
Beldex
$0.03418463+1.78%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.38-0.86%
Holo
$0.00102984-0.81%
Stepn
$0.15290201+0.51%
Moonbeam
$0.24234078+42.79%
Akash Network
$0.81013908-5.44%
JasmyCoin
$0.00364806-1.72%
Ravencoin
$0.01471580-0.53%
Golem
$0.17480429-1.15%
Yearn Finance
$5,206.84+1.24%
Kusama
$18.82+0.68%
ICON
$0.17334726-2.55%
BLUR
$0.17287944-1.27%
Audius
$0.14729096-0.47%
SXP
$0.28227263-3.54%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.85%
Livepeer
$5.53+0.62%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41248914+0.08%
FLOKI
$0.00001576+0.56%
Merit Circle
$0.33883115+5.77%
Waves
$1.53-1.33%
Siacoin
$0.00294305-0.71%
EthereumPoW
$1.31+1.48%
Band Protocol
$1.05+0.24%
IoTeX
$0.01490643-1.25%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31889902-2.11%
Wax
$0.04110877-1.01%
Biconomy
$0.20948269+2.68%
Axelar
$0.33494601+0.53%
Balancer
$3.17+1.09%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15745662-3.84%
TerraUSD
$0.01256988-2.04%
Kyber Network
$0.65965446-3.59%
Kadena
$0.47932367+2.41%
Harmony
$0.00956106+0.91%
Sushiswap
$0.58877515-0.32%
Polymath Network
$0.12300000+0.65%
MAGIC
$0.46407680+0.59%
Horizen
$7.54+1.77%
DigiByte
$0.00642099+0.15%
Lisk
$0.72885564-2.54%
API3
$1.10+0.39%
Skale
$0.02178119+0.68%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+0.37%
Gains Network
$3.14-0.16%
Stargate Finance
$0.46222393+0.92%
Amp
$0.00166233-0.32%
Cartesi
$0.12527841+0.29%
Nervos Network
$0.00270406+0.01%
OriginTrail
$0.23261362+1.43%
Status
$0.02243277-1.33%
PlayDapp
$0.15114945-0.44%
Coin98
$0.13988169+0.14%
Joe
$0.24189076-1.41%
Nano
$0.61644201+0.05%
Numeraire
$12.59+1.09%
Liquity
$0.84940248+1.49%
Steem
$0.17162027-1.15%
Bluzelle
$0.18431017+1.34%
Stormx
$0.00691879+0.81%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01524942-0.23%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.05-1.78%
iExec RLC
$0.99921336-0.57%
Celer Network
$0.01237298+2.74%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.14%
Marlin
$0.00850934+1.65%
Radiant Capital
$0.21115767+0.99%
Radworks
$1.32+0.05%
Core
$0.39693861-9.09%
Sweat Economy
$0.00810067+1.80%
Powerledger
$0.14809898-0.20%
Stella
$0.07711404+0.92%
Spell Token
$0.00051190+0.40%
OMG Network
$0.44778154-0.19%
Galxe
$1.35+2.29%
MetisDAO
$14.31+5.22%
Syscoin
$0.08645705+3.07%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-0.76%
Civic
$0.07538010-0.68%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75352317-0.45%
Synapse
$0.31166405+0.75%
Celsius
$0.13909338-0.10%
WINkLink
$0.00006082-0.73%
Dent
$0.00060725-0.56%
Bancor
$0.39893214+0.69%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138306-0.93%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01588984-0.25%
SPACE ID
$0.19670998+0.68%
NKN
$0.08521540+0.71%
Verge
$0.00334502+1.37%
COTI
$0.04391927+2.08%
Chromia
$0.09463400+0.52%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.53-5.98%
Storj
$0.37447924+12.39%
Secret
$0.25298762+1.05%
Adventure Gold
$0.69048755-1.25%
Gitcoin
$0.87650724-0.11%
Hashflow
$0.30373167-0.15%
Bifrost
$0.03696366-0.26%
Covalent
$0.08375895-4.32%
Sun Token
$0.00529168+0.30%
MOBOX
$0.23215177-0.13%
Request
$0.06321585-0.34%
Keep Network
$0.08764736+1.23%
Origin Protocol
$0.09094175+1.32%
Ren
$0.04545053+0.33%
Aergo
$0.10064157-2.42%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60890277+1.00%
WazirX
$0.09311509+0.01%
ARPA
$0.04314777-0.16%
Gods Unchained
$0.16725061+0.22%
XYO Network
$0.00288070-0.81%
Badger DAO
$2.01+1.17%
Aavegotchi
$0.77477635-1.03%
Raydium
$0.17123097-2.99%
Acala Token
$0.04913361+3.29%
Verasity
$0.00381394-0.05%
Maple
$4.96+2.10%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20685999-0.91%
Boba Network
$0.10914524+0.99%
Orchid
$0.06353376-0.21%
Index Chain
$0.04905559+2.37%
SuperRare
$0.06050169-0.41%
Alien Worlds
$0.01007340+0.75%
TrueFi
$0.03332876-1.73%
Voyager Token
$0.12075273-2.74%
Moonriver
$4.09+2.26%
GAS
$2.38-0.50%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00960543-4.40%
MOON
$0.29508152+2.38%
CEEK VR
$0.03733632+0.51%
Rally
$0.00618078+0.70%
LCX
$0.03990840-0.60%
Litentry
$0.65936492+0.80%
RACA
$0.00009038-0.64%
Reef
$0.00132080+0.76%
Saitama
$0.00067055-0.60%
Ethernity
$1.52+0.52%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12583252+3.24%
LooksRare
$0.05139229-0.71%
DIA
$0.25275750+1.91%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04497513+0.47%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.85-0.89%
Polkastarter
$0.26356036+2.84%
CLV
$0.03454980+7.46%
Keep3rV1
$49.87+12.21%
Travala.com
$0.46397371+0.54%
Alchemix
$12.35-7.81%
Enzyme
$15.33-18.93%
BarnBridge
$2.32+3.00%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18315347+2.47%
BENQI
$0.00521721-0.76%
Virtua
$0.01926330+2.61%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13589855+0.38%
Star Atlas
$0.00144370+0.13%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076001-1.17%
MXC
$0.00803863-4.41%
Velas
$0.00780138-5.28%
Aurora
$0.05135950-1.01%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.47%
0x
$0.18310767-1.84%
district0x
$0.02254543+1.02%
StaFi
$0.28238366-2.65%
Harvest Finance
$22.28-3.35%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.81-0.88%
Serum
$0.03271077-2.85%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00288620+0.79%
Decentral Games
$0.01567235-4.08%
Rarible
$0.89106104-0.26%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000043-2.95%
Tamadoge
$0.00853877-1.13%
Bonk
$0.00000020+5.31%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00950394-0.21%
Quantstamp
$0.01005090+0.63%
Tokemak
$0.35815379-0.59%
Augur
$0.59176926-5.76%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01315300+2.05%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04432435-0.02%
FTX Token
$1.23+2.53%
Braintrust
$0.31855236+0.44%
Pepe
$0.00000070+2.67%
BitDAO
$0.39711788+0.53%
Threshold
$0.01799030-0.29%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08418416-1.09%
Human
$0.04850703-1.29%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.89%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.33%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.36%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.19%
Highstreet
$1.29+0.43%
Tether
$0.99962063-0.10%
USDC
$1.00-0.20%
Dai
$1.00-0.11%
Optimism Slumps Most Among Crypto Majors Ahead of $30M Token Unlock

The event will release 3% of the OP token’s circulating supply to investors and contributors.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconSep 25, 2023 at 7:59 p.m. UTC
Token unlocks are usually bearish events, increasing a token's supply. (FLY:D/Unsplash)

Optimism (OP) price slid Monday as the Ethereum scaling network’s native token braces for an increase in its circulating supply this week.

The token has a scheduled unlocking event this Saturday, according to Token.Unlocks, which will see the release of 24.16 million of OP or 3% of its circulating supply, worth roughly $30 million. Some $16 million of the assets will be issued to core contributors of the project, while $14 million were earmarked for investors.

Cryptocurrency projects often lock a part of the token’s supply and release it gradually to prevent early investors and insiders from selling in large quantities immediately after they get the allocations. When the tokens are unlocked, they become available to sell, and thus, such events are usually considered bearish; often they induce price drops. However, sometimes investors front-run and may sell before the unlocking happens.

Read more: Large Crypto Token Unlocks Drive Prices Lower Within Two Weeks, Research Suggests

OP has dropped 3.6% in the past 24 hours, CoinDesk Indices data shows, significantly underperforming mostly range-bound crypto markets. The broad market-proxy CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is only down 0.5% during the same period, while the sectorial CoinDesk Smart Contract Platform Index (SMT), of which the OP token is a constituent, is roughly flat.

With today’s decline, the token has lost about 10% of its value in a week, the worst performer among the top 50 digital assets.

Crypto services provider Matrixport forecast in a report earlier this month that the price of alternative cryptocurrencies – altcoins – would likely struggle for the rest of the year against the largest crypto asset bitcoin (BTC), partly because token unlocks are weighing on the market.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment.

