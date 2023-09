A Bitcoin ETF Has Golden Parallels From History

It’s no secret that Sam Bankman-Fried’s personal inner circle overlapped with this business inner circle. CoinDesk very much addressed that theme last year when it reported that SBF lived with some of his top executives, including ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, who ran his trading shop Alameda Research. And it’s been long-discussed how significant a role his parents played. The folks restructuring FTX just asserted they played a large role and sued them . Within the case is an eye-catching scene involving SBF’s dad acting exasperated with his son and saying he’s going to pull his mom into the situation. It wasn’t a normal family squabble over a curfew or whatever. It was Joe Bankman being angry that SBF was only paying his dad $200,000 a year, not $1 million. He wrote: “Gee, Sam I don’t know what to say here … Putting [your mom] on this.” Everyone who has parents feels this one. Relatedly, here’s CoinDesk’s Daniel Kuhn arguing SBF is blaming everyone but himself for FTX’s spectacular failure.