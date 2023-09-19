Bitcoin Hangs on Just Above $27K Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Bitcoin
$27,141.38+1.26%
Ethereum
$1,641.12+0.11%
Binance Coin
$216.97+0.38%
XRP
$0.51432254+1.48%
Cardano
$0.25513836+1.12%
Toncoin
$2.58+6.67%
Dogecoin
$0.06274648+1.12%
Solana
$20.02+1.28%
Tron
$0.08477517+0.79%
Polkadot
$4.17+1.05%
Polygon
$0.54544057+3.31%
Litecoin
$67.31+1.54%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,333.51+1.28%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000739+1.44%
Bitcoin Cash
$218.40+0.39%
Chainlink
$6.84+2.86%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.75+2.78%
Uniswap
$4.41+0.87%
Avalanche
$9.23+0.64%
Stellar
$0.11785855-0.21%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.05%
Monero
$147.41+1.13%
OKB
$43.79+0.02%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.07%
Ethereum Classic
$15.71-0.05%
Cosmos
$7.54+2.53%
Hedera
$0.05079367-0.32%
Filecoin
$3.38+0.76%
Lido DAO
$1.58+1.52%
Internet Computer
$3.02+1.39%
Cronos
$0.05110640-0.08%
Quant
$91.94+0.44%
VeChain
$0.01776769+2.11%
Aptos
$5.21-0.19%
Maker
$1,266.08+2.39%
Optimism
$1.38-0.05%
Arbitrum
$0.86000914+3.10%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+1.66%
Kaspa
$0.05080118+3.09%
Aave
$61.86+1.73%
The Graph
$0.09057439+3.78%
Algorand
$0.09765485+0.58%
XDC Network
$0.05465938+4.23%
USDD
$1.00+0.61%
Synthetix
$2.15-0.89%
Stacks
$0.48997738+2.14%
MultiverseX
$26.08+0.90%
EOS
$0.58250000+1.73%
Tezos
$0.67800000+0.49%
Immutable X
$0.54438759+1.29%
The Sandbox
$0.30514662+0.97%
Injective Protocol
$7.47+1.23%
Theta
$0.61062020+1.53%
Bitcoin SV
$31.61+0.52%
Render Token
$1.61+1.91%
Axie Infinity
$4.56+0.07%
Radix
$0.05750672+2.27%
THORChain
$1.90+0.58%
Decentraland
$0.29997499+2.14%
Fantom
$0.19449906+1.50%
NEO
$7.65+3.65%
GateToken
$3.86+0.12%
eCash
$0.00002696+5.65%
Kava.io
$0.64106329+1.37%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99663468-0.47%
PAX Gold
$1,923.74+0.22%
Flow
$0.45185352+1.05%
Rocket Pool
$22.46-1.27%
KuCoin Token
$4.46+2.99%
ApeCoin
$1.14-0.54%
IOTA
$0.14990714+1.04%
Chiliz
$0.05922843+0.55%
Casper
$0.03499763+0.59%
Huobi Token
$2.47+0.38%
Frax Share
$5.31-1.03%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44444792+3.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040+1.02%
Gala
$0.01438941-0.10%
Klaytn
$0.11735158+0.05%
Mina
$0.38394278+0.53%
Sui
$0.45321666+1.56%
dYdX
$1.98+1.31%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80942357+0.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00005784+0.45%
GMX
$35.97+4.62%
Nexo
$0.56016983-0.70%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.10%
Flare
$0.01222584+10.17%
Dash
$26.34+0.40%
Woo Network
$0.17151926+1.34%
Arweave
$4.41+0.99%
tomiNet
$3.78-2.43%
Zilliqa
$0.01652776+1.24%
Compound
$39.91+0.68%
Astar
$0.05169710+1.98%
Gnosis
$103.22+0.74%
Conflux
$0.12629461+3.93%
1inch Network
$0.25196382+0.03%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17450000+1.43%
PancakeSwap
$1.19+0.33%
Fetch.ai
$0.23208167+1.10%
SafePal
$0.56869849+0.93%
Illuvium
$40.74-0.22%
Qtum
$2.23+1.01%
Celo
$0.45706475+3.26%
Enjin
$0.23372972+0.31%
NEM
$0.02588699+0.56%
SingularityNET
$0.18579662+2.65%
SEI
$0.12590114+0.22%
Loopring
$0.17843873+0.73%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.69-1.98%
Convex Finance
$2.71+3.07%
Oasis Network
$0.04325939+3.92%
Mask Network
$2.64+2.04%
Decred
$13.61+1.55%
Osmosis
$0.34008530+0.72%
Wemix
$0.66011128-2.25%
Helium
$1.45+2.17%
Zcash
$25.61+0.31%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.66+1.34%
Ankr
$0.01906486+2.44%
Akash Network
$0.85919866-4.76%
Beldex
$0.03354143+0.56%
Holo
$0.00105432+1.52%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81381258+0.15%
Stepn
$0.15707479+0.09%
Ravencoin
$0.01536529+1.31%
Yearn Finance
$5,479.63+0.16%
Worldcoin
$1.36-2.06%
Aragon
$4.42+2.99%
Golem
$0.17521099+0.67%
JasmyCoin
$0.00357253+1.50%
Kusama
$19.25+0.66%
Audius
$0.15377041+0.71%
Livepeer
$5.88+0.62%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.98%
ICON
$0.17134474+0.96%
BLUR
$0.17658122+1.63%
FLOKI
$0.00001596+1.06%
SXP
$0.27314024+0.91%
Waves
$1.57+0.74%
Merit Circle
$0.32523663-2.67%
Siacoin
$0.00290408+2.02%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39282098-0.30%
Band Protocol
$1.08+2.67%
IoTeX
$0.01520902+0.90%
Balancer
$3.31-0.46%
EthereumPoW
$1.30+0.16%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32218188+1.90%
Axelar
$0.34464952+1.19%
Wax
$0.04099220+0.74%
Biconomy
$0.20818609+0.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17313114-0.09%
Moonbeam
$0.16930118+0.33%
Harmony
$0.01004303+2.75%
Kadena
$0.50094652+2.03%
TerraUSD
$0.01248540-0.68%
Sushiswap
$0.62345778-0.35%
MAGIC
$0.48456669-0.24%
DigiByte
$0.00667801+2.13%
Polymath Network
$0.12180000-2.87%
Horizen
$7.60+3.87%
Skale
$0.02287116+1.23%
Kyber Network
$0.59107891+0.13%
Lisk
$0.73609651+1.17%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+1.77%
API3
$1.08+0.94%
Gains Network
$3.25+0.94%
Amp
$0.00171482+0.49%
Cartesi
$0.12909047+1.51%
Stargate Finance
$0.45374978-0.64%
Nervos Network
$0.00275723+1.58%
OriginTrail
$0.23977637+0.26%
Status
$0.02261917+1.48%
PlayDapp
$0.15004986+0.26%
Bluzelle
$0.20605133+11.55%
Nano
$0.62500926+1.21%
Joe
$0.24350391+1.45%
Coin98
$0.14283248+3.71%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.37-0.16%
Numeraire
$12.57+0.05%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01573598+3.72%
Liquity
$0.81832138+1.35%
Stormx
$0.00685626+23.51%
iExec RLC
$1.04+1.94%
Steem
$0.16689534+0.82%
Spell Token
$0.00059912+21.49%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.36%
Radiant Capital
$0.22970231+5.45%
Radworks
$1.36-0.34%
Marlin
$0.00826598-0.04%
Celer Network
$0.01177368+3.27%
Core
$0.41613492+0.54%
Stella
$0.07820023+1.32%
OMG Network
$0.45723260+3.54%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.16%
Syscoin
$0.08695757+0.49%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78040367+2.23%
Galxe
$1.32+8.82%
Synapse
$0.32168200-1.54%
Powerledger
$0.14202764+0.14%
Storj
$0.42184947+15.17%
WINkLink
$0.00006278+2.07%
Bancor
$0.41267014+0.42%
Dent
$0.00062236+2.67%
Chromia
$0.10111079-2.92%
Civic
$0.07311828+1.49%
Celsius
$0.13792676+0.18%
Verge
$0.00349070+2.05%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138521-0.24%
SPACE ID
$0.20046332+0.81%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01592478-0.73%
Hashflow
$0.32568201+0.69%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.76+2.16%
Sweat Economy
$0.00719554+0.41%
NKN
$0.08625676+0.12%
Gitcoin
$0.90085632+0.17%
Secret
$0.25720998+2.01%
Bifrost
$0.03784864-1.00%
MetisDAO
$12.06+5.16%
COTI
$0.04179364+0.85%
Sun Token
$0.00536488-0.40%
MOBOX
$0.23882535+0.53%
Ren
$0.04978947+1.63%
Request
$0.06359436-0.39%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.66763631+9.94%
Origin Protocol
$0.09621891+1.71%
Keep Network
$0.08771563+7.14%
Adventure Gold
$0.56000819+3.00%
ARPA
$0.04394989+3.29%
WazirX
$0.09377680+0.43%
Aergo
$0.09698147-0.03%
TrueFi
$0.03922600+4.66%
Badger DAO
$2.10+1.35%
XYO Network
$0.00297777-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.80628716-2.52%
Verasity
$0.00397310+0.51%
Covalent
$0.06672696-0.27%
Gods Unchained
$0.16481162-0.20%
Raydium
$0.17388773-0.25%
Boba Network
$0.11603012+2.62%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20876777+5.18%
Orchid
$0.06513715-2.86%
Acala Token
$0.04809692+0.73%
SuperRare
$0.06214814-0.16%
Maple
$4.72-1.45%
Voyager Token
$0.12656571-0.10%
Alien Worlds
$0.01006578+1.41%
GAS
$2.65+7.46%
Index Chain
$0.04755684+3.50%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01004537-5.96%
MOON
$0.30456044+3.34%
Moonriver
$4.01+2.05%
CEEK VR
$0.03885598+3.41%
LooksRare
$0.05905123+3.51%
Litentry
$0.68203463+2.04%
LCX
$0.04042471+0.80%
Rally
$0.00614567+0.50%
Reef
$0.00134705+4.53%
Saitama
$0.00067802+6.50%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13311294-4.50%
RACA
$0.00008971+1.83%
Ethernity
$1.54+1.12%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04599351+4.09%
DIA
$0.24356837+4.35%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.81-0.56%
Polkastarter
$0.26171880+0.43%
Travala.com
$0.46461678+1.18%
Alchemix
$12.22-1.01%
CLV
$0.03199405+0.91%
MXC
$0.00957769-3.05%
Velas
$0.00905780-5.29%
Keep3rV1
$43.84+0.57%
BENQI
$0.00525553+1.22%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18208092-0.53%
Star Atlas
$0.00145007+0.74%
BarnBridge
$2.20-1.72%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13523867-0.44%
Virtua
$0.01895498+0.22%
Enzyme
$13.85-1.26%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077086-1.04%
Aurora
$0.05293630+0.85%
district0x
$0.02300000-1.71%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.52%
0x
$0.18114570-0.83%
StaFi
$0.26866546+6.18%
Harvest Finance
$22.52-0.01%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88+0.70%
Decentral Games
$0.01800687-1.17%
Serum
$0.03515444+1.18%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293164+0.13%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+3.35%
Rarible
$0.91540330+1.09%
Tamadoge
$0.00899369-1.91%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.14%
Augur
$1.07-1.78%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00987026-3.90%
Quantstamp
$0.01012480-0.45%
Tokemak
$0.39402074-1.01%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01309807-1.67%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04446433+3.87%
FTX Token
$1.04-0.93%
Braintrust
$0.32018561+0.26%
Pepe
$0.00000064+1.76%
BitDAO
$0.41843485-1.61%
Threshold
$0.01850480+5.80%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08831621+1.88%
Human
$0.04812079+6.05%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.27%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+1.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.49%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.42%
Highstreet
$1.39+1.04%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.03%
Dai
$1.00+0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Hangs on Just Above $27K Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The Fed on Wednesday is widely expected to hold rates steady, but investors will monitor new economic projections and Chairman Powell's press conference for clues about the direction of future policy.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconSep 19, 2023 at 8:34 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 19, 2023 at 8:44 p.m. UTC
Markets mostly calm ahead of Fed meeting (Jason Thompson/Unsplash)

Markets mostly calm ahead of Fed meeting (Jason Thompson/Unsplash)

Bitcoin's (BTC) attempt at a sizable rally was snuffed out Tuesday, but the crypto managed to hold the $27,000 level and was trading at $27,180 late in the afternoon, up 1.4% over the past 24 hours.

The broader CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) was ahead 1% for the day. Notably underperforming was ether (ETH), with a gain of just 0.1%.

Earlier Tuesday, bitcoin had rallied to its highest price in three weeks at $27,475, but – as has been the pattern for months – sellers quickly emerged.

The results of the Fed policy meeting come tomorrow

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The FOMC is universally expected to hold its benchmark fed funds rate steady at a range of 5.25%-5.50%, but market participants will be focused on the central bank’s updated economic projections and Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference for clues about the future direction of monetary policy.

The FOMC’s next meeting is at the start of November, and investors are currently pricing in a 70% chance of continued steady policy. An unexpectedly hawkish lean to the updated economic projections or Powell comments could serve as a negative catalyst to both crypto and traditional markets.

Read more: Bitcoin’s Crypto Market Dominance Rises to 50% and It Could Go Higher, Say Analysts

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.