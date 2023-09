Crypto’s Interest in Rates

So much of the FTX saga concerns bewildering questions about what was actually real there. How much money did clients have? Where did it go? Etc. On the other hand, a bankruptcy restructuring is all about being super tangible for stuff, searching beneath the proverbial couch cushions to figure out how much stuff there really is and what’s it worth. FTX’s bankruptcy overseers released an illuminating report this week listing about $7 billion of assets, including cash, cryptocurrencies and real estate. That includes $1.16 billion of SOL, the token behind the Solana project that Sam Bankman-Fried supported. There have been worries in the aftermath that FTX is about to dump a bunch of crypto – to cash out – spooking some investors. There is not, however, actually evidence that’s about the occur, raising the question of whether any swoon in prices will be short-lived.