Crypto’s Interest in Rates

Opportunity cost: Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies that don’t provide holders what amounts to interest payments can become more alluring to investors when conventional interest rates are low. This allure and demand can push up their prices in a low-yield environment. And the opposite can happen in moments like now when conventional interest rates are relatively high. This effect of interest rates (“cost of cash”) can be slightly offset with proof-of-stake digital assets like Ethereum’s ether (ETH), which do offer a rate of interest from staking activities to secure the network. Crypto is intrinsically global, so rates of interest across the world need to be taken into consideration.

Risk sentiment: Changes in rates can influence overall market sentiment. When central banks raise them to cool down an overheating economy or combat inflation, it can signal a more restrictive monetary policy and a desire to slow economic growth, potentially damping risk appetite (“animal spirits”) in financial markets. In such circumstances, investors may move away from riskier assets like growth stocks and digital assets, including bitcoin, toward safe haven assets that typically pay interest. While very much related to the opportunity cost of capital, sentiment is slightly distinct as it relates to the overall mood of the market.