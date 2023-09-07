First Mover Americas: Crypto Trading Volume Hits 4-Year Low

Cboe’s BZX exchange filed the paperwork on Wednesday to list spot ether (ETH) ETFs of Ark 21Shares and VanEck. Coinbase will act as the surveillance-sharing partner for both products, similar to its proposed role in a large number of spot bitcoin (BTC) ETFs. Once the SEC acknowledges the filings, it will have 240 days to return a decision, a period it usually allows to go the distance. If either fund is approved, it would be the first spot ether ETF to list in the U.S. and possibly the first such product for any crypto asset. It remains to be seen whether ether ETF applications will meet the same fate of ongoing delays and rejections by the SEC that have beset bitcoin products.