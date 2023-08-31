Ether Heads for 'Death Cross'

Bitcoin
$27,110.07-0.50%
Ethereum
$1,701.62-0.43%
Binance Coin
$223.02-0.19%
XRP
$0.52247254-1.34%
Dogecoin
$0.06603402+1.08%
Cardano
$0.26214700-0.12%
Solana
$20.59-1.92%
Tron
$0.07642405+0.60%
Toncoin
$1.71-2.78%
Polkadot
$4.44-3.08%
Polygon
$0.57471048-0.20%
Litecoin
$67.28+0.27%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000813-0.76%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,257.25-0.06%
Bitcoin Cash
$215.72+0.71%
Avalanche
$10.33-1.41%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.93-0.03%
Uniswap
$4.61-1.39%
Stellar
$0.11941237-1.36%
Chainlink
$5.99+1.00%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.04%
TrueUSD
$0.99861049-0.17%
OKB
$43.67+0.02%
Monero
$143.74+1.00%
Ethereum Classic
$15.91-1.40%
Cosmos
$7.16-1.11%
Hedera
$0.05298420-2.15%
Internet Computer
$3.46-1.16%
Filecoin
$3.36-2.12%
Quant
$100.78-0.26%
Lido DAO
$1.62-1.52%
Cronos
$0.05189562-0.32%
Aptos
$5.81-1.76%
Arbitrum
$0.94358695-1.18%
VeChain
$0.01638080+0.45%
NEAR Protocol
$1.19-0.72%
Maker
$1,188.24+14.75%
Optimism
$1.46-2.10%
The Graph
$0.09245603+0.25%
Aave
$56.97-1.78%
XDC Network
$0.05934800-12.85%
Algorand
$0.09636466-0.72%
Stacks
$0.51969812-0.31%
USDD
$0.99549598-0.36%
Kaspa
$0.03393887-0.53%
MultiverseX
$26.54+1.10%
EOS
$0.61240000-1.67%
Tezos
$0.71170000-0.32%
The Sandbox
$0.32258413-1.01%
Theta
$0.65511474+1.57%
Immutable X
$0.58089794-0.39%
Synthetix
$1.99-2.26%
Axie Infinity
$4.86-1.13%
Bitcoin SV
$32.52-1.13%
Fantom
$0.21492590+1.57%
Injective Protocol
$7.16+1.21%
Decentraland
$0.30445920-1.39%
ApeCoin
$1.49+2.30%
Radix
$0.05298034-1.43%
GateToken
$3.91-0.72%
Render Token
$1.42-1.92%
NEO
$7.35-1.01%
Gala
$0.01964641-2.37%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99996721-0.03%
Kava.io
$0.68801085-2.41%
eCash
$0.00002490+0.26%
PAX Gold
$1,926.88-0.30%
Flow
$0.45295865-3.40%
Rocket Pool
$23.76-1.63%
THORChain
$1.54-0.06%
IOTA
$0.16052031+3.48%
Klaytn
$0.13908120-0.65%
Chiliz
$0.06268969-1.35%
Frax Share
$5.77-2.75%
KuCoin Token
$4.30-2.59%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47146985+0.01%
Casper
$0.03534546-2.11%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-3.42%
dYdX
$2.22+3.84%
Huobi Token
$2.37-5.23%
Mina
$0.38957544-0.43%
Luna Classic
$0.00006382-0.69%
Sui
$0.50814936-3.96%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83707253-0.50%
Nexo
$0.59532728-1.95%
GMX
$36.06-5.24%
Flare
$0.01374659+0.27%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.13%
Dash
$26.78-0.39%
Woo Network
$0.16924698-0.49%
Compound
$42.40-1.27%
Astar
$0.05642843-4.30%
Zilliqa
$0.01681234-2.07%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.20-6.89%
Arweave
$4.23-1.90%
Conflux
$0.13063819+0.54%
Gnosis
$104.58-3.06%
PancakeSwap
$1.29-0.41%
1inch Network
$0.25427778-1.85%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17429000-1.65%
Illuvium
$44.45-0.06%
Fetch.ai
$0.24189783+11.19%
SafePal
$0.50413661-1.45%
SEI
$0.13795439-10.48%
Enjin
$0.24538689-1.65%
Helium
$1.64-0.94%
Celo
$0.46274371+1.67%
SingularityNET
$0.18980314+3.16%
Qtum
$2.23-1.20%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.26-0.36%
Loopring
$0.18613298-0.45%
Osmosis
$0.37750165-1.29%
Convex Finance
$2.84-2.56%
NEM
$0.02508635-0.48%
Mask Network
$2.72-1.28%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.09-0.33%
Decred
$13.46-2.62%
Zcash
$25.33-1.24%
Livepeer
$7.19-5.07%
Oasis Network
$0.04091294-1.68%
Beldex
$0.03524079-0.72%
Holo
$0.00109083-0.34%
Ankr
$0.01936080-2.01%
Ravencoin
$0.01550973-2.95%
Yearn Finance
$5,573.54-2.12%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.78%
Stepn
$0.16524418+0.72%
BLUR
$0.20456381-3.90%
Wemix
$0.57408461-0.87%
FLOKI
$0.00001810-0.22%
JasmyCoin
$0.00365877+2.40%
Kusama
$19.46-1.73%
Audius
$0.15476302-0.13%
Aragon
$4.27-0.11%
Golem
$0.17052934-0.54%
ICON
$0.17097962-0.86%
Waves
$1.57+0.30%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20082092+2.38%
Balancer
$3.55-1.74%
SXP
$0.26464400-1.37%
Worldcoin
$1.19-4.83%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41883391-1.62%
EthereumPoW
$1.39-0.74%
Merit Circle
$0.32297675+0.66%
Band Protocol
$1.11+1.24%
Siacoin
$0.00283048-2.85%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33277541+1.64%
Moonbeam
$0.19489481-2.29%
Biconomy
$0.21223979+1.50%
IoTeX
$0.01433585+0.94%
Wax
$0.04038288-1.19%
Axelar
$0.34393460-0.77%
Harmony
$0.01022937-1.29%
TerraUSD
$0.01243262-1.51%
Sushiswap
$0.61315258+1.54%
Polymath Network
$0.12990000-2.84%
Kadena
$0.47666888-1.03%
DigiByte
$0.00689669-2.18%
Stargate Finance
$0.54812534-0.38%
Horizen
$7.71-0.86%
Amp
$0.00192335-0.77%
Gains Network
$3.56-0.11%
Joe
$0.31093504+32.28%
Core
$0.67543217-1.94%
Skale
$0.02240884+0.86%
Lisk
$0.72219760-1.20%
API3
$1.16-3.39%
UMA Protocol
$1.35-2.96%
Kyber Network
$0.52336827-2.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00270738-2.55%
OriginTrail
$0.23346718-2.12%
Cartesi
$0.12212900-1.22%
PlayDapp
$0.15112204-2.64%
Synapse
$0.44385729+4.92%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.44+1.65%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.76%
Nano
$0.59690096-4.20%
Coin98
$0.13683408+0.90%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-2.31%
Liquity
$0.82100603-0.79%
iExec RLC
$1.03+0.40%
Radiant Capital
$0.23620365+1.48%
Numeraire
$11.29+2.23%
OMG Network
$0.49885145+0.53%
Steem
$0.15791729-3.64%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01405414+1.20%
Syscoin
$0.09526791-0.36%
Celer Network
$0.01204654-0.01%
Radworks
$1.35-0.23%
Marlin
$0.00811024-0.86%
Bancor
$0.43110023+0.80%
Dent
$0.00065227+0.03%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.79906520-0.67%
Bifrost
$0.04405050+4.67%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144735+0.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006239-0.30%
Verge
$0.00360416+0.39%
Sweat Economy
$0.00752388+4.21%
Powerledger
$0.13708099-1.00%
Celsius
$0.13715527+8.33%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.26+20.71%
Secret
$0.27234224-0.18%
Hashflow
$0.32285665-1.04%
Civic
$0.07021896-0.57%
NKN
$0.08643384-0.15%
Galxe
$1.20+0.48%
SPACE ID
$0.19475949-0.68%
Gitcoin
$0.91016033+2.00%
Stormx
$0.00490194-2.32%
MOBOX
$0.25373311-1.49%
Chromia
$0.09204823-1.29%
MetisDAO
$11.98-2.64%
Request
$0.06630963+0.98%
Sun Token
$0.00524583-2.28%
Keep Network
$0.08996233-1.73%
Spell Token
$0.00040055+0.33%
Ren
$0.04760401-2.27%
Bluzelle
$0.11530947+0.57%
COTI
$0.03848504-1.62%
WazirX
$0.10241846-0.49%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24842112+9.09%
Aavegotchi
$0.85716312+5.89%
Verasity
$0.00423859-1.38%
XYO Network
$0.00313094+0.99%
CEEK VR
$0.04256557-1.34%
Boba Network
$0.12052190-1.38%
Badger DAO
$2.07-0.94%
ARPA
$0.04172217+0.95%
Raydium
$0.17657210-0.21%
Maple
$4.95+8.72%
Origin Protocol
$0.07789860-0.98%
Index Chain
$0.05078976+16.67%
Adventure Gold
$0.50145371-1.68%
MOON
$0.35710915-0.29%
SuperRare
$0.06043135+3.27%
Alien Worlds
$0.01018586+0.21%
Rally
$0.00717764-2.20%
Orchid
$0.05991959-0.03%
Voyager Token
$0.11946971-2.54%
LooksRare
$0.06303387-3.02%
Storj
$0.23743102-0.74%
LCX
$0.04399951-2.38%
Moonriver
$4.31-1.59%
RACA
$0.00009866-1.20%
TrueFi
$0.03063849-0.79%
Reef
$0.00141809+1.18%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.43572104+1.56%
GAS
$2.24-2.45%
Saitama
$0.00064611-0.59%
Ethernity
$1.47+0.19%
Travala.com
$0.51484599-0.37%
Polkastarter
$0.25861168-1.90%
DIA
$0.22963517-1.41%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11198860-5.50%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.57-4.28%
CLV
$0.03234670+0.03%
Keep3rV1
$46.23+1.11%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19640755+1.36%
Enzyme
$15.41-4.45%
Virtua
$0.02066954+1.55%
Alchemix
$11.05+2.28%
BarnBridge
$2.30+4.94%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13851921+0.95%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.17%
Star Atlas
$0.00145722-2.27%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077250-1.99%
district0x
$0.02289650-4.60%
MXC
$0.00704665-0.70%
0x
$0.17163425-2.36%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.05+0.43%
Decentral Games
$0.02087356-0.61%
Harvest Finance
$21.77+0.97%
StaFi
$0.24609876+2.02%
Serum
$0.03712612-2.43%
Velas
$0.00536386-13.23%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000066-8.80%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00308102-1.45%
Rarible
$0.94342138+0.16%
Bonk
$0.00000025-5.91%
Tamadoge
$0.00984563+12.50%
Augur
$1.21-1.64%
Tokemak
$0.49838142-4.09%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01022617+3.03%
Quantstamp
$0.01035567+1.93%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01410049-2.22%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04516441+11.62%
FTX Token
$1.03-1.03%
Braintrust
$0.30087405-3.34%
Pepe
$0.00000084-4.11%
BitDAO
$0.45116176-1.81%
Threshold
$0.01809236-2.90%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08596548+1.34%
Human
$0.04409767-1.64%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.55%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.31%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.13%
PayPal USD
$0.99771497-0.06%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.05%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
Ether Heads for 'Death Cross'

A death occurs when an asset's 50-day simple moving average dips below its 200-day simple moving average.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconAug 31, 2023 at 1:03 p.m. UTC
Ether's daily chart (TradingView/CoinDesk)

Ether's daily chart (TradingView/CoinDesk)

Though ether (ETH) is up more than 3.5% this week, it is still on track to form a so-called death cross.

Ether's 50-day simple moving average is on pace to move below its 200-day moving average, according to charting platform TradingView. The cryptocurrency's last death cross occurred in late January 2022.

The death cross shows the short-term trend is now underperforming the long-term direction and is widely considered a long-term bearish indicator. But past numbers suggest otherwise.

Since its inception, ether has seen six death crosses, of which only three lived up to the reputation, and the rest caught traders on the wrong side of the market.

Death cross is not reliable as a standalone indicator. (CoinDesk/TradingView)
Death cross is not reliable as a standalone indicator. (CoinDesk/TradingView) (CoinDesk/TradingView)

Ether nursed double-digit losses at the end of 12 months following the death cross confirmations dated April 11, 2018, Aug. 2, 2021 and Jan. 28, 2022. In other words, a trader holding a short for 12 months following the occurrence of these death cross would have made handsome returns.

On the contrary, a trader holding a short position for 12 months following the first, third and fourth death cross would have missed out on triple-digit price rallies.

Most death crosses turned out to be contrary indicators, with prices rallying and averages following suit to produce a golden cross within three to six months of the preceding death cross.

To conclude, the death cross is unreliable as a standalone indicator. That said, the impending death cross is consistent with the bearish outlook in the ether options market and lingering concerns about the slowdown in Ethereum's network usage.

Ether changed hands at $1,710 at press time.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

